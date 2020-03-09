Vanessa Bryant's daughter, Natalia poses in front of a mural that honors Kobe Bryant and Gianna

Vanessa Bryant made her fans happy with a recent photo that she decided to share in her social media account. He posted a photo with his daughter, Natalia, who stands in front of a mural with Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna Bryant.

This occurs after darker reports that revealed the fact that Vanessa's duel has been disturbed by the most unpleasant incident.

She posted about what happened in her social media account, citing her legal representatives.

The legal team spoke after reports that agents shared photos of the helicopter accident that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter, Gianna Bryant, and seven other people.

Here is the photo that Vanessa shared on her social media account.

& # 39; my babies. Natalia #winter forms #juntos #familia ", Vanessa subtitled her publication.

Someone said: ‘Beautiful to see her smile. Both Kobe and Gigi are shining for you and the girls. ❤️ ’and another follower posted this:‘ Keep on shining young and bright queen. You have done an amazing job @vanessabryant ❤️ I love you ’.

Another follower posted this: ‘Oh, wow! I thought it was you!! I love you both. & # 39;

A fan told Vanessa: "You are the mascot of international women's day! Thank you for staying so strong and allowing other women who are going through similar situations in your life to find you value!"

Someone else posted: Mira Look at that beauty like your mom! V, you're in trouble with this one! 😋 ’and another commentator wrote:‘ Aww Natalia … Strong and beautiful as mom, mom’s twin. Stay strong, my beautiful girls. "

One commenter said: & # 39; after such a tragic loss, it is touching to see her smile again so pretty & # 39 ;, and someone else posted this: & # 39; They are strong … I don't think I can take the picture or being in front of my family … prayers for your continued strength. "

People praised the girls for being so strong after the death of Kobe and Gigi.



