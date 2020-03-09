Vail Resorts sees visits, low stock due to coronavirus concerns

Vail Resorts has reached the financial equivalent of an unexpected snowstorm, warning investors on Monday that it could no longer provide guidance on what was to come due to the new coronavirus outbreak.

The Broomfield ski resort operator did not meet earnings expectations for its second fiscal quarter and said it was withdrawing a financial forecast that it had provided to investors in January and that it would stop providing any guidance until things got will clarify.

And breaking with tradition, the company's board of directors is postponing if an increase in dividends should be provided until June.

"We remain focused on the health and safety of our guests and employees," Vail Resorts CEO and President Rob Katz said in a earnings call Monday afternoon. "Our resorts are completely open and operate normally."

But the motivation and ability of skiers and summer tourists to carry out their plans is another matter.

The company's ski resorts in the Pacific Northwest were already struggling with the worst snow conditions in 30 years, which contributed to a 14% decrease in visits there. Still, things were buzzing for the company's northeast and west resorts during the holidays, leaving executives hopeful about 2020.

But Colorado resorts began to see how the business softened in January and February, which contributed to a 5.2% decrease in skier visits in the company's second fiscal quarter. And in March, things got worse as the virus outbreak spread in the US. UU.

"We saw a slowdown in reservations and an increase in cancellations," Katz said.

Okay, the ski season is almost over in the northern hemisphere and the company has long raised money from the owners of its Epic Pass. Most destination skiers have made their plans well in advance, but Colorado has seen a trend of more planned vacations later in the season.

Katz said the slowdown was more pronounced in Vail and Breckenridge, while Beaver Creek and Keystone endured better.

He noted that there were two different dynamics at play, starting with travel concerns due to the outbreak, which is affecting all kinds of tourist activity. In the longer term, there are impacts that could be derived from a weaker economy, including the reduction of pass sales as consumers fasten their belts and visits to reduced destinations.

To help increase the value proposition for pass holders, the company's next season will launch Epic Mountain Rewards, a loyalty program that reduces 20% of the price of accommodation, food, lessons, equipment rental and other articles. The hope is that these discounts encourage more single-day visitors to spend more at the company's resorts.

"It's a pretty powerful offer," Katz told analysts.

Katz recalled that the company launched its Epic Pass in 2008, just in time to help it cope with the consequences of the financial crisis and the recession. He hopes the rewards program can do the same, whatever the mountain is going down.

Vail Resorts shares fell 24.1% in the year, including a 7.4% drop on Monday. The earnings report came out after the markets closed. In operations after business hours, Vail's shares fell from $ 182 to $ 167, a percentage drop greater than the fall suffered on Monday, Bloomberg reported.