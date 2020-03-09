US candidates adhere to the campaign despite fears of virus | USA news

A day before the next round of primary elections, candidates who remain in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, as well as President Donald Trump, stick to their schedules despite the growing number of coronavirus cases in the United States.

Senator Bernie Sanders said over the weekend that his campaign is still evaluating whether it will be necessary to cancel the large campaign demonstrations that, according to public health experts, could be crop areas that spread the disease.

"Obviously, the most important thing for us is to protect the health of the American people," Sanders said during one of a series of television interviews on Sunday. "And what I will tell you is that we are talking to public health officials across the country."

"This is a problem that every organization, every candidate has to face," he said.

Federal health authorities have been advising seniors and people with medical conditions, in particular, to avoid crowded spaces, which led to the cancellation of music and arts festivals and other events across the country.

But that so far has not led Trump or his two remaining main Democratic rivals, Sanders and Joe Biden, to reduce the great campaign events. Every man is over 70 years old.

The countries most affected by the coronavirus are driving the battle against the epidemic. (3:00)

Sanders said that "in the best of all possible worlds," the three candidates should probably limit their trip and avoid the crowds, "but right now, we are running as hard as we can."

The primary elections are scheduled for Tuesday in the states of Michigan, Idaho, Mississippi, North Dakota, Missouri and Washington, the latter an epicenter of the US outbreak. UU. Some 352 delegates of the 1,991 needed to secure the nomination are at stake, with the 125 delegates from Michigan as the grand prize of the day.

On Monday, Sanders was in Detroit, Michigan, meeting with public health experts and others to discuss the outbreak. Biden will make stops in the Michigan cities of Grand Rapids and Flint before holding a rally with former contestants Kamala Harris and Cory Booker, who backed him during the weekend in Detroit.

The Biden campaign said Sunday that the former vice president was following the guidance of state and federal health experts on the outbreak, but that there were no planned changes in his campaign activities.

Trump spent the weekend raising funds, playing golf and meeting with the Brazilian president at Mar-a-Lago, his Florida resort. On Monday I was scheduled to attend another fundraiser in Florida.

Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh said Sunday that the campaign is going normally. "We announce demonstrations when we are ready to announce demonstrations," he said. "Consideration is always the president's schedule and what the president wants to point out."

Adams, recognizing Trump's busy public agenda, said that for many Americans "life cannot stop,quot; and that, ultimately, the goal was to minimize risk as well as possible.