United States begins withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan: US official | Afghanistan News

US troops began to leave Afghanistan for the initial withdrawal of the troops required in the agreement between the United States and the Taliban, a spokesman for US forces in Afghanistan announced Monday, amid political chaos in Kabul that threatens the agreement.

The United States will reduce the number of forces in the country to 8,600, according to a statement from The spokesman for US forces in Afghanistan, Colonel Sonny Leggett.

%MINIFYHTML54341a853be310872b370ff4d246400411% %MINIFYHTML54341a853be310872b370ff4d246400412%

"According to the Joint United States-Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and the United States-Taliban Agreement, US Forces Afghanistan (USFOR-A) has begun its reduction of forces based on conditions to 8,600 in 135 days," Leggett said in the statement cited by the US media.

"USFOR-A maintains all means and military authorities to achieve our objectives, including the conduct of counter-terrorism operations against al-Qaeda and ISIS-K and support for the National Defense and Security Forces of Afghanistan," he added. "USFOR-A is on track to meet the levels of directed force while retaining the necessary capabilities."

Plus:

The withdrawal came when rival leaders from Afghanistan took an oath each as president in separate ceremonies on Monday, creating a complication for the US. UU., Since it discovers how to advance in the agreement, signed at the end of last month and end the war of 18 years.

Political crisis or not, a president in Kabul or two, the United States is not wasting time: the reduction to 8,600 in 135 days has officially begun, the US military says in a statement. pic.twitter.com/0sSjWnf1Yx – Mujib Mashal (@MujMash) March 9, 2020

The sharpened dispute between President Ashraf Ghani, who was declared the winner of the elections last September, and his rival Abdullah Abdullah, who accused of voting fraud along with the commission of electoral complaints, threatens to destroy the next key steps and even runs the risk of becoming new violence.

The United States has not linked the withdrawal to political stability in Afghanistan or to any specific outcome of the peace talks with all Afghans. Instead, it depends on the Taliban fulfilling their commitment to prevent "any group or individual, including al Qaeda, from using the soil of Afghanistan to threaten the security of the United States and its allies."

According to the peace agreement, the withdrawal of US troops. UU. He had to start within 10 days after signing the agreement on February 29. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on March 2 that he had already approved the start of the withdrawal, which would then be coordinated by military commanders in Afghanistan.

The US official said the troops that were leaving now were scheduled to leave, but will not be replaced. Esper has said that General Scott Miller, the US commander in Kabul, will pause the withdrawal and evaluate the conditions once the troop level drops to 8,600.

The long-term plan is for the United States to withdraw all troops within 14 months if security conditions are met.

The agreement with the Taliban followed a seven-day "violence reduction,quot; period that, from the Trump administration's point of view, was intended to test the seriousness of the Taliban about moving towards a peace agreement final.