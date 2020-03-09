U.S. Health Experts UU. They say that stricter measures are required to limit the spread of coronavirus

As the coronavirus took hold in the United States, thousands of employees from Seattle to Silicon Valley were told to work from home. Public school districts in several states have closed, universities are changing classes to online only, and even churches are limiting services or prayer meetings. A world health conference in Orlando, Florida, planned for Monday, which President Trump had to address, will no longer happen.
Off the coast of California, another cruise ship with infected passengers is waiting for a place to dock. The State Department advised Americans on Sunday, especially those with underlying health problems, not to travel on cruises.
As the coronavirus spread to two thirds of the states, Americans began to understand the magnitude of the threat they face. Weekend case counts skyrocketed, turning towards almost 600 cases and about 20 deaths.
In the state of Washington, with the epicenter in the Seattle area, Governor Jay Inslee said Sunday he was considering mandatory measures to help keep people apart. Federal public health officials also noted that the degree of community spread [new cases appearing with no known link to foreign travel] indicated that the virus was beyond the so-called containment in some areas and that new measures should be considered and more strict.
It is a concept in public health known as moving from the containment of an outbreak to "mitigation," which means recognizing that proven and true public health measures to isolate the sick and quarantine their contacts are no longer sufficient. Therefore, measures should be taken to minimize deaths from the disease and slow its spread so that hospitals are not overwhelmed.
"You don't want to alarm people, but given the spread we see, you know that everything is possible," Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told Sunday News. "And that is why we must be prepared to take any action that is appropriate to contain and mitigate the outbreak."
No one in the United States wants to use the word "confinement,quot;, the way Italy is doing in its northern regions to try to control the spread of the disease.
But the spectrum of isolation, of telling people in the affected areas not to go out, looms in the big cities where the infection has taken root.
In an interview, Dr. Fauci said: "I don't think you want people to close cities like in northern Italy. We're not at that level. That's a hot spot. Social distancing like in Seattle is the way to go I'm not talking about blocking anything. There is a big difference between voluntary social distancing and blocking anything. "
If the spread of the community is being detected now, that means it started, without being seen, weeks ago. The biggest concern is for older people, particularly those with underlying conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, lung problems and weakened immunity.
"Don't go to crowded places, think twice before a long plane ride, and for God's sake, don't go on any cruises," said Dr. Fauci.
For people who are particularly vulnerable, he said: "Don't wait for the spread of the community. Now is the time to distance yourself socially, whether there is a spread in your community or not."
If community outreach has already begun, as in Seattle, he said, everyone should practice social distancing.
"Everyone is going to think about this and try to adapt it to their own circumstances," said Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease expert at Vanderbilt University. "‘ Maybe I can attend this meeting virtually. " A religious family will think about being reverent at home instead of attending services with the rest of the congregation. Maybe we don't go to the movies. "
One objective of mitigation is at least to slow down an epidemic, he said, adding: "If you can stretch things long enough, you will buy more time for vaccine development and research to be done for treatments."
The cruise ship stranded off the coast of California will be able to dock at the port of Oakland on Monday at a still undecided moment, state governor Gavin Newsom said at a press conference on Sunday.
The site was chosen in part due to the ability to cordon off an 11-acre containment area at the port where the 2,421 passengers will disembark from the ship.
California residents, who represent about 40 percent of passengers, will be transferred for a 14-day quarantine at military bases throughout the state, including the nearby Travis Air Force Base, where Chinese evacuees were placed in Quarantine last month. Non-California passengers will be transferred to military bases in Texas and Georgia, the governor said.
Last week, 45 people were examined for coronavirus on the ship and 21 tested positive, 19 of them crew members.
The tests of the remaining passengers will be carried out in their quarantine areas, where they will remain for two weeks, authorities said.
Foreign passengers will be sent home on charter flights from a section of Oakland International Airport where they can avoid contact with the general public, authorities said in the briefing.
On Sunday afternoon, advanced medical teams boarded the ship, Grand Princess, which is about 10 miles from the coast, to assess the overall health of passengers.
Most of the more than 1,000 crew members will remain aboard the cruise ship, which will depart from San Francisco Bay in about three days, Newsom said.
Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf said he had sought assurances that the ship would depart quickly and that there would be no local spread of the virus as a result of the ship's docking at the port of Oakland.
"This is a community that has suffered decades of racism and environmental injustice," said Schaaf. "No one will be quarantined in Oakland or released to our community."
Along with New York and Washington, California has the highest number of people infected with the virus.
Mr. Newsom said that less than 1,000 people had been evaluated for the coronavirus in California and approximately 120 had been positive. As the state increases its testing capabilities in the coming days, it expects the number of confirmed people with the virus to increase.
In the state of Washington, the nursing home that has faced the worst part of the coronavirus outbreak so far in the United States said Sunday that it had seen some residents move from symptoms to death in just a few hours.
Tim Killian, a spokesman for the nursing home, Life Care Center in Kirkland, said his medical staff had found that the coronavirus was problematic, volatile and unpredictable.
"It was surprising and surprising to us that we have seen that level of increased symptoms at death," said Killian. He said the center was still in classification mode, as it worked to handle the problem for its remaining 55 residents.
On Sunday, health officials increased the death toll in Washington to 18, with 16 of those linked to Life Care, including 15 residents. Mr. Killian said that other residents were in the process of obtaining test results, and six of them were ill.
Seventy of the 180 center staff members were ill, but there were still not enough test kits for them, he said. Three staff members have been hospitalized, one of whom has tested positive for the virus.
Some former government officials said the Trump administration was not acting fast enough to stop the spread of the virus. Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, said Sunday "Face the Nation,quot; that the federal government should intervene quickly.
"There is no systematic plan for when a city should close the school, when they should tell companies that they should telework, when they should close movie theaters and cancel large meetings," he said. "We leave these decisions to local officials, but we really should have a comprehensive plan in terms of recommendations to the cities and with some support from the federal government for the cities that take that step, take that leap, if you want."
Mike Baker, Thomas Fuller and Mitch Smith contributed reports.