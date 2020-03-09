U.S. Health Experts UU. They say that stricter measures are required to limit the spread of coronavirus

As the coronavirus took hold in the United States, thousands of employees from Seattle to Silicon Valley were told to work from home. Public school districts in several states have closed, universities are changing classes to online only, and even churches are limiting services or prayer meetings. A world health conference in Orlando, Florida, planned for Monday, which President Trump had to address, will no longer happen.

Off the coast of California, another cruise ship with infected passengers is waiting for a place to dock. The State Department advised Americans on Sunday, especially those with underlying health problems, not to travel on cruises.

As the coronavirus spread to two thirds of the states, Americans began to understand the magnitude of the threat they face. Weekend case counts skyrocketed, turning towards almost 600 cases and about 20 deaths.

In the state of Washington, with the epicenter in the Seattle area, Governor Jay Inslee said Sunday he was considering mandatory measures to help keep people apart. Federal public health officials also noted that the degree of community spread [new cases appearing with no known link to foreign travel] indicated that the virus was beyond the so-called containment in some areas and that new measures should be considered and more strict.