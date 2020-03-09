Tyler Glasnow offers a critical insight into the process of launching Pirates and how it failed

%MINIFYHTML676f20c629ec14d968f43250647ef5b011% %MINIFYHTML676f20c629ec14d968f43250647ef5b012%

This story can be frustrating for Pirate fans. Or, in other words: aarrrggghh.

Tyler Glasnow has not been with the Pirates since 2018, when it was changed to Tampa Bay as part of the Chris Archer agreement. It was always evident before that that Glasnow had unpleasant things, but for some reason he was never able to arm him on the mound. He launched a 5.79 ERA in 2 1/2 seasons with the Pittsburgh Major League club. Now, we can have a reason why it didn't work.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Glasnow highlighted the problems with the Pirates' approach to pitchers that made them appear trapped in the days of Old Hoss Radbourn (Launching Deity, Dapper gent).

Tyler Glasnow on the Pirates' launch program when he was there: "There was nothing advanced. There was nothing. I could go see my spin on a computer, but it was very much like, & # 39; Don't worry about it. Go and compete. " Said default was launch / download / contact. – Jason Mackey (@JMackeyPG) March 8, 2020

When it comes to advanced statistics, analysis and metrics, what you think is what you think, and that may not change. But what is not debatable is the way in which the departments of know-how and analytics have taken over MLB. Most teams are trying their best to get the most out of the players, and analyzes play an important role in the way they develop. So, for the Pirates not to be in analysis is, say, questionable organizational strategy

Glasnow going from the Pirates to the Rays must have been like going from eating Steak-umms in pajamas to dining at an elegant New York steakhouse with Ric Flair, or giving an iPhone to an Amish boy. The Rays are not exactly loved when it comes to spending money or having a good stadium or selling tickets. But if there is something they have done well during the last decade or so, it is to develop pitching.

Just watch how Glasnow flourished with the Rays in 2019, his first full season with the team: he launched a 1.78 ERA, with a K: BB ratio of 5.43. He was in a Cy Young arc before an injury left him aside. That's cute cute good. We already know that Gerrit Cole took his good game with the Pirates to Cy Young-caliber with the Astros. Then he turned all that information into a $ 324 million contract with the Yankees.

Here's a funny question: If Cole stays with the Pirates, does he earn that money in free agency?

But Glasnow's words are not completely new, only specific to him. In an extensive report by The Ringer, Pirate pitcher Mitch Keller said he had no idea what very very advanced Numbers like FIP were. By the way, FIP is like a preparation course for Algebra 1. It is the most basic of the "advanced,quot; basic statistics. The funniest part? Keller found out about his FIP looking at the scoreboard in San Francisco during a road game and wondered how on earth that happened.

"I wonder," Wow, I have a very good (FIP), but how? "Keller told the Doorbell.

In any case, the Pirates who don't open the door to more advanced statistics like "FIP,quot; and "BAbip,quot; is really remarkable. Pirates are often under fire for a myriad of reasons. Former general manager Neal Huntington did not make many moves that put the Pirates on a winning track, although much of that seems to come from leader and owner Bob Nutting. The MLBPA filed another complaint this offseason, citing Pittsburgh's reluctance to spend money on free agency.

Well, with a new general manager, manager and pitcher coach this season, maybe the Pirates are a little more advanced, without worrying about the days of Old Hoss.