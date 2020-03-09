Two Americans killed fighting ISIS in Iraq

WASHINGTON – Two US military men died Sunday in northern Iraq during an operation against Islamic State combatants there, military officials said Monday, marking the first combat deaths in 2020 in the nearly six-year US campaign against the terrorist group.

The murdered Americans were part of a Marine Special Operations team, according to two military officers, and they were clearing a large well-defended cave complex alongside Iraqi anti-terrorist forces in the mountains near Makhmur, approximately 40 miles south of Erbil.

In a statement, Colonel Myles B. Caggins III, a spokesman for the US-led mission in Iraq and Syria, said US troops had to deploy additional forces to recover the dead in an effort that took approximately six hours.

"The forces walked through mountainous terrain and eliminated four hostile ISIS fighters who were locked in the caves," said Colonel Caggins, who uses an acronym for the Islamic State.