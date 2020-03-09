Two Americans killed fighting ISIS in Iraq

WASHINGTON – Two US military men died Sunday in northern Iraq during an operation against Islamic State combatants there, military officials said Monday, marking the first combat deaths in 2020 in the nearly six-year US campaign against the terrorist group.
The murdered Americans were part of a Marine Special Operations team, according to two military officers, and they were clearing a large well-defended cave complex alongside Iraqi anti-terrorist forces in the mountains near Makhmur, approximately 40 miles south of Erbil.
In a statement, Colonel Myles B. Caggins III, a spokesman for the US-led mission in Iraq and Syria, said US troops had to deploy additional forces to recover the dead in an effort that took approximately six hours.
"The forces walked through mountainous terrain and eliminated four hostile ISIS fighters who were locked in the caves," said Colonel Caggins, who uses an acronym for the Islamic State.
Initially, the US-led mission in Iraq and Syria released scant details about the incident in a press release on Monday, awaiting family notification of those killed in the mission.
Deaths occur when the Islamic State has spent the last months. reconstituting its ranks in porous and ungoverned areas in Iraq and Syria, leaving local forces in both countries working to keep the terrorist group away from urban areas.
In January, after a US air strike that killed a senior Iranian military officer, Major General Qassim Suleimani, the US-led mission in Iraq suspended its mission against the Islamic State in the country for ten days, crouching for fear of Iranian reprisals strikes.
After the death of General Suleimani, the Iraqi parliament called for the expulsion of all US forces from the country, approximately 5,200 soldiers, after the government accused the United States of violating Iraqi sovereignty with the attack against the Iranian officer in Baghdad.
The last American killed in combat in Iraq was in August 2019, when the marine artillery sergeant. Scott A. Koppenhafer died in an Iraqi-U union. S. operation in the province of Nineveh against the Islamic State. The Pentagon is currently weighing options to reduce forces in Iraq to around 2,500.
At its peak, the self-declared caliphate of the Islamic State was once the size of Britain and controlled the lives of up to 12 million people
Eric Schmitt contributed the reports.