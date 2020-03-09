Twitter: Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey can keep his job – Latest news

Twitter announced an agreement with Elliott Management on Monday, giving it a position on the board of directors just over a week after the activist hedge fund pressed for the removal of CEO Jack Dorsey.

Under the agreement, private equity firm Silver Lake will invest $ 1 billion on Twitter and also get a position on the board. Twitter said it would use its own cash and Silver Lake investment to fund a $ 2 billion repurchase program.

Elliott, founded by billionaire Paul Singer, had tried to install his own nominees on the board of eight Twitter members when three of the company's directors stand for election at their next annual shareholders meeting, sources told Reuters last month.

Twitter said its board has formed a committee to evaluate its leadership structure, CEO succession plan and share the results publicly before the end of the year.

"As a Board, we regularly review and evaluate how Twitter runs, and although our CEO structure is unique, so is Jack and this company," said Patrick Pichette, principal independent director of the Twitter board.

Twitter is one of the few US technology companies. UU. Headed, but not controlled, by one of its founders. It has granted shareholders the same voting rights, making Dorsey, which owns only 2% of the company, vulnerable to a challenge from an activist investor like Elliott.

Dorsey, 43, is one of Silicon Valley's most prominent entrepreneurs, and also runs Square Inc, a mobile payment company he co-founded.

Elliott, who has a 4% stake in Twitter, named his partner Jesse Cohn as a board member of the microblogging platform.

