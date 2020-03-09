Turkish Ali Babacan requests the launch of a new political party | News

%MINIFYHTMLa66101e06da088833c6283b93ba30e8511% %MINIFYHTMLa66101e06da088833c6283b93ba30e8512%

An ancient close ally of Turkish Recep Tayyip Erdogan has formally started the process to launch a political party, saying that Turkey needed a "new beginning,quot; and calling for reforms to strengthen the rule of law and democracy.

In a long-awaited move, supporters of Ali Babacan on Monday He submitted an official request to the Ministry of Interior to establish the new party, whose name will be confirmed at a launch event on Wednesday.

Babacan, 52-year-old deputy prime minister and a founding member of the Erdogan AK Party that ruled Turkey since 2002, announced last July that he would resign from the AK Party for "deep differences,quot; over his leadership.

The He served as an economy and then as Foreign Minister before becoming Deputy Prime Minister from 2009 to 2015. He was well regarded by foreign investors during his time in charge of the economy.

"The need for a new beginning in Turkey has emerged," Babacan said in an interview broadcast live on Fox TV in Turkey.

"It's been almost 20 years (since the AK Party was founded) … Turkey has changed and unfortunately the political party of which it was a member began to do things very contrary to its founding principles," he said.

"There is a powerful need to create a more prosperous and livable Turkey and this is not possible with the current political order." Babacan he added, highlighting the importance of democracy, the rule of law and human rights.

Turkey criticized

Opposition politicians, human rights groups and the European Union have long accused Erdogan and his party of trampling basic freedoms, imprisoning critics and undermining democracy, especially since a failed military coup in 2016.

In December, another close ally of Erdogan, former Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu, established the Party of the Future to rival the AK Party.

Turkey's poor economic performance since a monetary crisis of 2018 has also affected support for Erdogan and his party.

Last week, the Metropoll pollster published a report that showed that the approval of Erdogan's work in Turkey had fallen to 41.1 percent, compared to 48 percent in October when a military operation launched in northeastern Syria gave A boost to the president.

The last survey was conducted before Turkey intensified a separate military operation in the Idlib region in northwestern Syria.