Trump's approach to coronavirus numbers could be counterproductive: Experts | USA news

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, loves the numbers, and those he believes illustrate his achievements, an unemployment rate in a minimum of 50 years and stock markets at record levels, have become touchstones in his speeches , manifestations and missives of Twitter.

The numbers in the coronavirus outbreak in the United States are not increasingly on their way, but that has not prevented it from portraying them largely as a sign of success.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTMLf1674c038bd1ef6969060b8c9d8304c911% %MINIFYHTMLf1674c038bd1ef6969060b8c9d8304c912%

The United States had nearly 550 confirmed cases of the respiratory virus as of Sunday night and 22 related deaths. The count could increase considerably as the tests increase this week. More than 3,600 people have died worldwide.

From suggesting more optimistic timelines for a possible vaccine than scientists say is possible, to contradicting public health officials about the possibility of cases increasing, to questioning the death rate cited by the World Health Organization Trump has tried to present figures related to the virus that seem more favorable than reality.

While praising his team's work to fight the virus, the president, who is seeking re-election in November, has repeatedly cited the relatively low number of people infected in the US. UU. As proof of the success of its early ban on foreigners flying from China, where the coronavirus originated, compared to actions taken in other countries with a greater number of cases.

Larry Bowles, an equipment service worker for King County Metro, sprays Virex II 256, a disinfectant, on a subway bus at King County Metro Atlantic / Central base of operations March 4, 2020, in Seattle, Washington ( File: Karen Ducey / Getty Images / AFP)

Critics say Trump's representation of the numbers related to the spread of the disease is complicating the government's response.

"The focus on numbers for the sake of numbers simply exposes … they are not looking around the corner," said Lisa Monaco, former national security adviser to former President Barack Obama. "They are not preparing the public for what will be a substantial increase in the number of cases we see."

The White House did not respond to a request for comment.

Tom Bossert, Trump's former national security adviser, said the president deserved credit for taking action at the beginning of what he called the first phase of the response. The next step will be to ensure that the figures reflect the severity of the threat and stimulate action to mitigate its risk of spread.

"It's not about numbers as much as framing those numbers so people can understand … the effects these numbers will have on real life," Bossert told Reuters.

"The next few weeks will say if we can effectively communicate the severity of this outbreak so that public health officials and elected leaders can take … effective measures that could be perceived as inconvenient for people," he said.

Ramifications

Trump suggested Friday that he did not want infected Americans trapped on a cruise ship near San Francisco to be fired and quarantined on land because it would increase the count of infected people in the country. Health experts recommended that people disembark. Passengers are expected to disembark on Monday and be quarantined.

"They would like people to leave. I'd rather people stay, but I would go with them. I told them to make the final decision. I would prefer, because I like the numbers to be where they are." I don't need the numbers to double by a single ship, "Trump said.

A woman enters a pharmacy to buy N95 face masks before the possible outbreak of coronavirus in the Manhattan district of New York, New York (Carlo Allegri / Reuters)

Experts say Trump's approach to numbers could have dangerous ramifications, both by overshadowing critical and accurate information about the severity of the outbreak to the American public and by indicating to government workers that they should not explore or report on the full scope of the problem.

"There is always a tendency in the government to self-censor depending on what the president wants or not," said Jeremy Konyndyk, a member of the Center for Global Development, who helped direct the US response to the Ebola outbreak. By saying he wants to keep the numbers low, Trump is "pointing out what is off the table,quot; to federal workers, he said.

Critics also cite a problem with mixed messages.

When Trump predicted that a coronavirus vaccine would be available in a matter of months, a senior advisor quickly corrected it.

"From year to year and a half," said Anthony Fauci, the infectious disease expert who is a key advisor to the government's coronavirus workforce.

When Vice President Mike Pence was photographed touching his elbows with people instead of shaking hands on a trip to Washington state on Thursday, Trump told the Fox News Channel City Council that he was not worried about shaking hands.

After Trump insisted to reporters that the US economy would absorb the impact and recover quickly, his chief economic advisor, Larry Kudlow, acknowledged that several stimulus measures were being considered to try to stabilize the economy.

The fears surrounding the virus have shaken the stock market, a source of pride for Trump for a long time. Since its maximum closing record on February 19, the Wall Street S,amp;P 500 benchmark has lost more than 12 percent, eliminating $ 3.43 billion from its market capitalization.

The White House defended its approach, saying Trump believes his role is to raise morale and give people the confidence that the crisis will recede.

"The president's job is to be the leader and express calm and control. That's what he is doing," said a White House official.

Stephen Morrison, director of the Center for Global Health Policy at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said Trump's ability to control the situation and numbers were limited.

"Pandemics really don't care what numbers people use. They just march," he said. "There are many other people out there telling what is happening and increasingly … alarmed by the lack of preparation for what lies ahead."