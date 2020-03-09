Truck explodes in flames after crashing into a natural gas line along I-35E – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

LEWISVILLE (CBSDFW.COM) – A driver traveling north on Interstate-35E service road near Valley Ridge Boulevard in Lewisville lost control of his truck and crashed into a gas meter on Monday morning.

The truck burst into flames after an underground pipeline of natural gas broke. The scene caused the rush hour traffic to accumulate on the road.

%MINIFYHTML326b7c7406ad081746fdef07b5c2d46211% %MINIFYHTML326b7c7406ad081746fdef07b5c2d46212%

A crane was called and actually pulled the truck on fire from the fire, but the flames of the gas line continued to fire in the air for more than an hour.

The accident happened directly in front of the Five Star Ford car dealership. At least two vehicles in that lot suffered damage from burns.

After letting some of the pressure in the gas line burn, teams with Atmos Energy were able to seal the break and put out the fire.

A section of the service road to the north was closed for several hours, but no one was injured.