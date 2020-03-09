Trial begins for murder of former Russian agents on a shot down from Malaysia Airlines

MOSCOW – On Monday, a trial was initiated against four men linked to Russian security services for the demolition of a passenger plane over eastern Ukraine in 2014.
The Hague District Court trial is an attempt at justice in what for years seemed like a crime without punishment. It has been hailed as a victory for a group of international investigators who meticulously pursued the case despite the Russian stone walls.
The four suspects, who are believed to be in Russia or in separatist areas of Ukraine, will be tried in absentia and are unlikely to spend time in prison. The relatives of the victims placed 298 empty chairs, one for each passenger and crew member, in front of the Russian embassy in the Netherlands over the weekend to protest the defendants' absence.
The trial is expected to become a slow trickle of evidence that will embarrass the Russian government by discrediting a variety of conspiracy theories promoted by state media, and may involve senior Kremlin officials already linked to the disaster by existing evidence.
"In 2014, nobody thought there would be a case against the people responsible for the demolition of MH17," said Brechtje van de Moosdijk, spokesman for the Netherlands Prosecutor's Office, referring to the Malaysia Airlines flight number. "But now, although there will be no suspects, there will be a trial."
In July 2014, an anti-aircraft missile provided to separatist forces by the Russian army shot down Malaysia Airlines flight at cruising altitude on a trip from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, killing the 298 people on board.
Russian state media presented several theories, including that a Ukrainian military plane had shot down the plane or that the Central Intelligence Agency had crashed a load of bodies in eastern Ukraine to frame Moscow. Russia vetoed an effort to form a United Nations tribunal for the case. The trial takes place in the Netherlands, since most of the passengers were Dutch.
The Kremlin has been reluctant to admit any involvement in the tragedy, as that would mean recognizing that it had a military role in the Ukrainian conflict.
In the first days of the trial, prosecutors are expected to summarize their case and read the names of the 298 victims. It is unlikely that new tests will emerge until the end of this year.
The opening of the trial triggered a new round of criticism of Russia. Tony Abbott, who was Australia's prime minister when the plane was shot down, killing 38 of his countrymen and women, condemned the long Kremlin denial campaign.
"With MH17, Russia has shown that there is a touch of evil in the heart of its government," Abbott told The Sydney Morning Herald. "When it comes to ethics and morals, it hasn't changed much since the worst days of the Soviet Union."
Christopher Robinson, the US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian affairs, told Radio Free Europe that it was "a long time for Russia to comply, reveal what it knows,quot; about the tragedy. "Russia has behaved reprehensibly on this issue," he said.
Russian officials rated the trial politicized and said the team of international investigators should have included Russian members. When the chief prosecutor in the Netherlands, Fred Westerbeke, recently revealed that prosecutors had a witness, Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, He denied that this could be the case. "They made a farce of the tragedy," said Zakharova.
In June, prosecutors accused Igor Girkin, a former colonel of the Russian Federal Security Service, the successor agency of the K.G.B., who went by the name of guerrel Strelkov or the shooter. At the time of the plane's demolition, Girkin was the defense minister of the largest of the two separatist enclaves, the Donetsk People's Republic.
The other defendants are Sergei Dubinsky and Oleg Pulatov, both former Russian military intelligence officers, and Leonid Kharchenko, a Ukrainian citizen who led a Russian-backed military unit.
Russia's participation in the events was immediately apparent. The Associated Press had informed before the plane was shot down that the separatist forces were moving a new anti-aircraft system to the conflict zone from the direction of the Russian border. The debris near the cabin of the plane was dotted with telltale marks of anti-aircraft shrapnel.
An international team of prosecutors from Australia, Belgium, Malaysia, the Netherlands and Ukraine thoroughly investigated the case for years, gathering missile fragments, cell phone interceptions and testimonies, helping to dispel the miasma of lies and conspiracies looming over the attack. Both demonstrated a Russian role and refuted the barrage of other theories.
Investigators concluded last year that there was "almost daily telephone contact,quot; between separatist leaders and Russian officials, including with Vladislav Surkov, a principal assistant to President Vladimir V. Putin. The four defendants are charged with 298 counts of murder, each punished with up to life imprisonment.