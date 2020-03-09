Trial begins for murder of former Russian agents on a shot down from Malaysia Airlines

MOSCOW – On Monday, a trial was initiated against four men linked to Russian security services for the demolition of a passenger plane over eastern Ukraine in 2014.

The Hague District Court trial is an attempt at justice in what for years seemed like a crime without punishment. It has been hailed as a victory for a group of international investigators who meticulously pursued the case despite the Russian stone walls.

%MINIFYHTMLea2a9d6ed6f83cdead3749f37bf13f2c11% %MINIFYHTMLea2a9d6ed6f83cdead3749f37bf13f2c12%

The four suspects, who are believed to be in Russia or in separatist areas of Ukraine, will be tried in absentia and are unlikely to spend time in prison. The relatives of the victims placed 298 empty chairs, one for each passenger and crew member, in front of the Russian embassy in the Netherlands over the weekend to protest the defendants' absence.

The trial is expected to become a slow trickle of evidence that will embarrass the Russian government by discrediting a variety of conspiracy theories promoted by state media, and may involve senior Kremlin officials already linked to the disaster by existing evidence.