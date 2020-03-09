Trevor Phillips suspended from work for alleged Islamophobia | News

The former head of Britain's equality regulator was suspended from the Labor Party for claims of alleged Islamophobia and could be expelled from the main opposition party, The Times newspaper reported.

Trevor Phillips is being investigated for statements, many of which are years old, about Pakistani Muslim men who sexually abuse children in northern cities like Rotherham, the newspaper said Monday.

"Mr. Phillips' comments on the fact that some Muslims have not used poppies for Remembrance Sunday and the sympathy shown by a substantial proportion in an opinion poll towards the & # 39; motives & # 39; of Charlie's murderers -Hebdo are also part of the complaint, "the report said.

Phillips, the former 66-year-old president of the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC), said earlier that Muslims should accept that freedom of expression is fundamental to the British and that we should "allow people to offend each other."

The details of Labor's investigation were not made public.

Following a child sexual abuse scandal involving male grooming gangs in 2017, Phillips wrote in The Daily Telegraph: "What the perpetrators have in common is their proclaimed faith. They are Muslims, and many of them claim to be practicing." .

"It is not Islamophobic to point this out, nor would it be racist to point out that the most active persecutors of LGBT people come from countries where most people are, like me, black."

Rejecting the Labor measure, Phillips suggested that the party was struggling to unite while seeking a new leader after losing the December general elections, writing in The Times on Monday: "It would be a tragedy if, at the moment we most need opposition solid and effective, our nation had to endure the spectacle of a great party that collapsed in a brutal and authoritarian cult. "

Last year, before the vote, Phillips was among the 24 high-profile figures, who said they would not vote for Labor because of the alleged anti-Semitism within the party.

In recent years, both Labor and conservative rulers have been accused of not acting against racism within their ranks.

While Labor members under outgoing leader Jeremy Corbyn faced repeated claims of anti-Semitism, conservatives under current Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his predecessors have been accused of allowing Islamophobia to become infected.

Phillips' suspension sparked a debate in the United Kingdom.

Zubaida Haque, deputy director of Runnymede Trust, a group of experts on racial equality, tweeted: "There are now more than 300 cases of Islamophobia in the Conservative Party, which is in the government, and what we are hearing from is Trevor Phillips." suspension of the Labor Party for its anti-Muslim views. And to be clear: Islamophobia is anti-Muslim racism. "

Matthew Goodwin, an author, said: "This is crazy. The work is on the fast track to total irrelevance. If they had listened to Trevor, the Red Wall could stand."