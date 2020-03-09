Travelers, LAX workers react to the coronavirus outbreak – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTMLa465fd984a3791894f7dc4e20c83f2ba11% %MINIFYHTMLa465fd984a3791894f7dc4e20c83f2ba12%

– Some travelers at Los Angeles International Airport are increasingly anxious about the possible impacts of the coronavirus outbreak.

Camilla Guezzelle, who goes home in Brazil after visiting her brother in Los Angeles, was not one of the people who put on a mask at the airport when Jeff Nguyen of KCAL9 visited on Sunday.

With the increasing number of coronavirus cases worldwide, his family has noticed a drop in air fares to and from Brazil.

%MINIFYHTMLa465fd984a3791894f7dc4e20c83f2ba13% %MINIFYHTMLa465fd984a3791894f7dc4e20c83f2ba14%

"Now it costs $ 500 or $ 500," Guezzelle said. "And before, like $ 800."

%MINIFYHTMLa465fd984a3791894f7dc4e20c83f2ba15% %MINIFYHTMLa465fd984a3791894f7dc4e20c83f2ba16%

There were more than 2,000 delays and 95 flight cancellations across the country on Sunday, according to FlightAware.

In LAX, 130 delays and six cancellations.

Around the airport, workers could be seen cleaning surfaces with disinfectants.

Uber drivers did the same after getting off the airport.

Authorities recently announced that two LAX employees were recently infected with coronavirus.

RELATED: LAX Medical Screeners in LAX Coronavirus positive test

A traveler said some workers seem to be more afraid than others.

"There were a couple of people with masks and that's it," said David Cotton. “No temperature taken. Nothing at all."

He stressed his desire for people to stick to the facts when it comes to the coronavirus.

"I think people need to be sensible, use common sense, not have collective hysteria," said Cotton.

Bloomberg reports that commercial air travel is on the way to falling almost nine percent this year. That is the biggest decline since 1978.

___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

For local news about the coronavirus, check this website.

Stay up to date on how to stay safe by monitoring the CDC website.