Trainers and veterinarians accused of a generalized scheme of drug addiction of racehorses – Up News Info San Francisco

NEW YORK (AP) – More than two dozen people, including the Maximum Security champion coach, were accused in what authorities described Monday as a generalized international plan to drug horses to run faster.

Coach Jason Servis, whose stable includes the 3-year-old champion, was accused of administering medications to improve the performance of that horse and others. Maximum Security crossed the finish line first in the 2019 Kentucky Derby before being disqualified for interference and has since won four of its five high-profile races.

The charges against trainers, veterinarians and others were detailed in four charges filed Monday at the federal court in Manhattan. The charges filed against the 27 people include drug adulteration and wrong brand conspiracy.

Medications to improve performance "were given to racehorses in an effort to increase their performance beyond their natural abilities," said William F. Sweeney Jr., assistant director in charge of the FBI Office in New York, at a press conference. “What really happened to the horses was nothing more than abuse. They experienced heart problems, overexertion that led to fractures in the legs, increased risk of injury and, in some cases, death. On the contrary, the human being involved in the scheme continued to align their portfolios while manipulating this multi-million dollar horse racing industry worldwide. "

Authorities say drugs can cause horses to strain too much, causing heart problems or death. According to the accusations, other drugs used to attenuate a horse's pain sensitivity to improve the horse's performance could also cause leg fractures.

Authorities said the participants in the fraud, which affects careers in New York, New Jersey, Florida, Ohio, Kentucky and the United Arab Emirates, cheated federal and state regulators, US Customs and Border Protection agents . UU., To several state horse racing regulators and the betting public.

The president and CEO of the National Thoroughbred Racing Association, Alex Waldrop, called the charges "abominable."

"There is no place in our sport for people who treat horses regardless of their well-being or that undermine the integrity of our competition for personal gain," said Waldrop. "We support the effort to bring these charges to light and hope that their quick decision will help ensure other horse racing participants and the general public that our sport will not tolerate or tolerate the behavior alleged in the accusations."

Federal authorities registered barns in Florida and a manufacturing facility in Kentucky. The Stronach Group, which operates the Gulfstream Park West and Palm Meadows Training Center in Florida, said it complied with specific search warrants only for the barns and positions of the defendants.

"The Stronach Group is committed to achieving the highest level of horse care and safety standards in thoroughbred races," the company said in a statement. "In our sport there is no place for anyone who does not prioritize the health and well-being of horses and riders."

The group, which also operates Santa Anita Park in California and Pimlico Racecourse and Laurel Park in Maryland, was not charged. There is no evidence that these charges have any connection to the deaths of racehorses in Santa Anita in 2019.

In the accusation, Servis is accused of giving Maximum Security a medication to improve performance called SGF-1000, recommending it to another trainer and conspiring with a veterinarian to look like a false positive for another substance. The other coach, Jorge Navarro, is also among the accused.

Maximum security on February 29 won the richest race in the world, the $ 10 million Saudi Cup.

It is alleged that Servis has given medications to improve performance to "virtually all racehorses under his control." He entered horses in races approximately 1,082 times from 2018 to February 2020, according to authorities.

“The charges in this accusation are the result of a widespread and corrupt scheme by racehorse trainers, veterinarians, PED distributors (drugs to improve performance) and others to manufacture, distribute and receive adulterated and mislabeled PEDs, and to secretly administer those PEDs to racehorses under the participants of the "control,quot; scheme, one reads in an accusation.

Prosecutors noted in the accusations that professional horse racing is a $ 100 billion industry followed by millions of fans around the world, leading racehorses to sell at auction for more than $ 1 million.

"A sad day for racing, but it's coming for a long time," coach Graham Motion tweeted. "A good day for those who try to play according to the rules, we will all be better at it."

According to the accusations, drug dealers and distributors known as "blood builders,quot; to stimulate a horse's resistance have infiltrated the horse racing industry for at least the last decade.

One of Navarro's horses, X and Jet, named in one of the accusations as a drug recipient to improve performance, was responsible for more than $ 3 million in profits and died of an apparent heart attack in January.

"Unfortunately, our worst fears have been confirmed today and those who love sports and equine athletes should be outraged," said the CEO of the United States Anti-Doping Agency, Travis T. Tygart. “Fortunately, there are many in the industry who have been pressing to prioritize equine health and safety. However, those who oppose the uniform and independent regulation of sport obstruct the type of progress necessary to curb this abuse. "

