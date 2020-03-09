Train to become a volunteer naturalist – Up News Info Detroit

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – Learn how to become a volunteer naturalist through a free training session with the Farmington Hills Nature Center. These sessions are perfect for nature enthusiasts, current educators and students who wish to enter environmental education.

The training session is for anyone over 18 years old. It will take place on Wednesday, March 18 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Farmington Hills Nature Center located in Heritage Park at 24915 Farmington Road, between 10 and 11 Mile Roads.

Participants will learn the qualities of an effective interpreter from the natural world, as they are given the opportunity to gain practical experience and participate in real environmental activities.

Become a volunteer naturalist and make a difference by joining the city's educational team and connecting with nature!

For more information about the training session, call the Nature Center at 248-477-1135 or send an email to [email protected]

