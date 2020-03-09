Trade temporarily halted after Dow Jones threw more than 2,000 points – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– US stocks fell so fast on Monday that business operations halted because scared investors fled the markets amid growing economic uncertainty about the spread of the coronavirus. Oil markets also collapsed after Saudi Arabia said it plans to reduce prices, intensifying a battle with Russia just when the impact of the coronavirus is reducing demand for oil.

Trade stopped shortly after the markets opened at 8:30 a.m. CST, caused by a 7% drop in the S,amp;P 500 index. The S,amp;P 500 has three "circuit breakers,quot; that are activated when the shares decrease by 7%, 13% or 20% in a trading session.

