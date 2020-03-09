Toni Braxton is called the "most beautiful woman alive,quot; for this wonderful photo

Toni Braxton set social networks on fire when he reminded his fans of the existence of a beautiful old photo with a new Instagram post. Although it was not specified when the photo was taken, the music icon looked impressive.

In the instant, Braxton was dressed in an elegant shiny black dress that outlined his toned figure, and his curls were dropped freely on his shoulders.

Toni joked with his followers by titled the image with the question "Flashback or Flashback?" in combination with a black heart emoji, as he probably referred to its eternal beauty.

As a result, Braxton's post was quickly appreciated by thousands of people, and their fans couldn't stop writing compliments about their youthful appearance.

An admirer commented enthusiastically that, since Braxton did not age, there was no way for people to know if the photo was old or the day before, while another follower said it didn't matter because "it was still good now and it was fine then,quot; .

A fan said: "You don't get old, how could we know? This could be yesterday,quot; No matter what is behind, I love you forever. "

This follower revealed: "The most beautiful woman alive 😍 Impressively beautiful and beautiful ❤️❤️❤️".

Another sponsor declared: “Throw it back! Fast forward! Toni was born blessed … God really spent a little more time with you. Impressively beautiful, it still has curves in all the right places. Come play with us on Twitter! We will be good, but we really need a #AskToni. "

This person wrote: "Stronger? I'm so … sick of Drs medicine! Blowing with this prednisone. Your regimen? Thank you! You always look fantastic!

A social media user shared: "Beauty at its best 🔥 I love the short hair you have!"

Many fans were also curious to know if the famous singer was ready with a new album because it had been two years since her last album, Sex and cigarettes go to stores

Meanwhile, the interpreter of "Long As I Live,quot; was in the headlines recently when her own sister, Trina Braxton, told her that she and Birdman had run away and married in secret.

The first theories that Toni and the rapper got married appeared after Trina congratulated the lyricist on his birthday by referring to him as his "brother-in-law."



