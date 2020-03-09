Tiny Harris shares the perfect video to honor the irreplaceable women in her life

Tiny Harris impressed her fans with a video she shared on her social media account to honor the important women in her life. Check out the clip he shared on his social media account below.

‘This was the perfect video to honor all the irreplaceable women who have touched and changed my life in the best possible way. Happy #WomensInternationalDay to all amazing and strong women from all over the world. Thanks to my team @tinyukteam for always keeping me pressed. I love that "👑🙌🏽🥰" Tiny captioned the video.

Someone said: "Beautiful song perfect for the right wonderful women."

A follower got excited about Tiny and shared this: ‘You are a great inspiration, as a wife, mom, friend and businesswoman! Thank you for sharing your life and being a damn boss while you do it! 💜 ’

One commenter published this: "You have a heart of gold and anyone has the opportunity to enjoy it to appreciate it because everyone does not give their support so that everyone knows how to treat you. God bless you."

A fan said the following: "Happy International Women's Day Queen Tiny,quot; @majorgirl continues to keep him pressed for us, the queens. "

One commenter posted this: ‘I give you the accessories you raised all your children yourself. And they are the smallest in the group with the strongest heart and ambition. "

Apart from this, Tiny is really proud to have shaped some superstars, including her daughter, Zonnique Pullins.

You can remember that Tiny was in the spotlight not long after she publicly proclaimed her love for King Harris, she and Tip's son.

Tiny is definitely living her best life with her family these days. Fans are amazed to know that she and T.I. They are still together after everything that has happened between them.



