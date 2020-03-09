Tiger Roll bets on Glenfarclas hat-trick | Racing news

Tiger Roll proposes to win the Glenfarclas Chase in Cheltenham for the third consecutive year on Wednesday.

The 10-year-old boy trained by Gordon Elliott is going to get a fifth overall victory at the Festival after taking the Triumph Hurdle in 2014 and the National Hunt Chase in 2017.

The Grand National double hero appears in a maximum field of 16 before trying to get a hat-trick record in the biggest obstacle course in the world.

Fifth in its seasonal comeback for obstacles in Navan last month, Tiger Roll faces strong opposition that includes Might Bite, a Gold Cup finalist two years ago.

Easysland leads a strong French challenge. David Cottin's six-year-old boy broke into the scene with a convincing victory over course and distance. Since then, it was bought by JP McManus, who also has the duo trained by Enda Bolger of 2016 winner Josies Orders 2016 and Yanworth.

Emmanuel Clayeux sends a three-horse raid with Arlequin D & # 39; Allier, Diesel D & # 39; Allier and Urgent De Gregaine in a strong field.

Elliott has Envoi Allen, considered by many experts as a banker, for the obstacle of the novices of Ballymore.

The undefeated six-year-old has not yet proven defeat in seven races under the Rules with his last two victories in Grade Ones: Royal Bond at Fairyhouse and Lawlor & # 39; s Of Naas Novice Hurdle.

It has only 11 rivals, led by Sporting John. Philip Hobbs' five-year-old has won his three starts so far and looks like an exciting recruit.

A fascinating race for the RSA Chase is in perspective after the 10 declared included the Allaho trained by Mullins, the Henderson Champion, the Copperhead trained by Colin Tizzard and Minella Indo from Henry de Bromhead's stable.

Elliott's Battleoverdoyen and Easy Game, another Mullins runner, also participate in what could be one of the four-day bonanza races.

The leaders of the Birchdale, Henderson courtyard, and Dan Skelton Protektorat market are among the 26 corridors of the Coral Cup, with the weights headed by Kilfenora of Eddie Harty's stable.

Mick Pastor, from the Nicholls camp, has to put all the weight on the obstacle for young people with disabilities from Boodles in a full field of 22.

Appreciate it, who heads the bets for the Weatherbys Champion Bumper, will try to give Mullins a tenth success in the race.

The David Pipe duo of Israel Champ and Panic Attack are among the imaginary corridors after 23 were declared for the final event on day two.