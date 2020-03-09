This weekend, hope in the US shale market. UU. He died and will have a lasting impact

Something died in the oil market this weekend: hope. Or some kind of hope exemplified in the US exploration and production business. UU. This will be one of the enduring results of the last collapse, even if, as some expect, Saudi Arabia's declaration of a price war drives a rapid truce with Russia.

Unlike the collapse of 2014 (or 2008), the fall in oil prices is likely not to stimulate an immediate uptick in demand. People do not expect to travel today because jet fuel is too expensive.

In financial markets, less will rush to clean all that blood on the floor. Investors did that before and, like OPEC + actions over the past three years, they effectively provided an opportunity for the high-spending habits of the exploration and production (E,amp;P) sector. This was exemplified, more obviously, in increasing production growth and negative free cash flow. More importantly, it was embedded in a mentality of optimism, backed by c-suite incentives based on high-sun visions illuminated by the sun in the future instead of the problematic present (see this). Now, with energy valuations on the ground, even before Saudi Arabia opened the taps, the stock and bond market is gone.

Think about the damage this will cause in terms of concentric circles. At the center are those companies that had optimism interwoven in their financial fabric. Occidental Petroleum Corp. (Oxy) is an excellent example, as it accumulated debt and alienated shareholders to buy Anadarko Petroleum Corp. last year. He needed oil prices to remain high for at least one or two years to finance his strategy (which still included some growth) and obtain good prices in the provisions. Despite the repeated commitment to the dividend, it seems unsustainable, so the yield is almost 12%. Monday morning's pre-market prices imply that Oxy's market capitalization will fall to less than $ 15 billion, about $ 8 billion lower than where Anadarko was trading before bidding began less than a year ago .

One way Oxy relied on OPEC + to keep things running was its coverage strategy. The company took advantage of the brief oil spike in late 2019 to block hedges in almost half of its expected production for this year. It seemed an intelligent moment, but it came with a sting dyed with hope in the form of a three-way free necklace. The "no cost,quot; there is revealing, like that subtle change in the movie's soundtrack when our hero opens the basement door. In theory, by selling an amount of oil out of money, the hedger's premium reduces the cost of your calls and, by following strong low notes, unless oil prices fall to a level that nobody expects, everything is fine.

Oxy was not alone in this respect, of course; the sector was conditioned to expect OPEC + to do the decent thing. In a report published last week, UBS analysts presented a list of large exploration and production firms that will now desperately seize their necks:

The impact does not end there. Exxon Mobil Corp., usually a synonym for stability, stood firm in spending on the weakness of the oil price on Thursday, a day before OPEC + redefined the weakness of the oil price. His rival Chevron Corp., having had the good fortune of teasing a few years ago when hope still had money, looks better positioned. But even its $ 60 oil price planning cover is now tattered.

Employees and cities and counties that depend on drilling will also suffer. Direct employment in the oil sector declined year after year already at the end of 2019, and that will now accelerate sharply. Similarly, the oil field services sector, which is already below, will take another blow. The same goes for a mid-level industry where, if any, many companies had tried to outperform their E,amp;P customers in terms of optimism, leverage and biased incentives.

Radiating farther from the zero zone in the shale patch, there are the financiers. The weighting of energy in the S,amp;P 500, which has just fallen below that of public services for the first time, could fall lower than the real estate sector as early as Monday.

Meanwhile, the high-energy bond market closed on Friday with an average spread of almost 1,100 basis points above Treasury bonds. That is spreading further on Monday, which means that the door to new E,amp;P financing, which has already closed quite firmly, is now closing. But like Vegas, what happens in high energy efficiency does not stop there, because the previous optimism allowed the sector to expand so much: energy emitters constitute 14% of the nominal value of the broader high performance index. You cannot detonate such a large part of the market and not expect a shock wave to hit the rest, especially with the cross-currents of the coronavirus that also spread.

At the same time, lending banks were already nervous about the lines of credit to exploration and production companies guaranteed by the value of their oil and gas reserves. Mike Lister, who runs corporate banking for energy clients at JP Morgan Chase & Co., one of the largest reserve-based street lenders, said in an interview with World Oil published last week that banks canceled more Shale loans based on reserves last year than in any of the last three decades. On that front, the thing to keep in mind is that oil prices averaged around $ 60 per barrel in 2019, a level that the industry would kill for now.

The relationship of the exploration and production sector with capital markets was already unstable, both due to previous excesses and a growing sense of fear related to climate change. That is precisely the reason why some companies adopted more favorable measures for shareholders, such as governance reforms and higher dividends. This clear reminder that energy prices are not guaranteed at any level eliminates the latest accessory.

Shale is not dead, but with a strip of industry about to declare bankruptcy or try to rationalize or consolidate in the crisis, his mark of hope is particularly strong. That is why, even if Moscow and Riyadh eventually reconcile, the effects will last. The financial ecosystem that sustains the shale boom will remember. Reluctant to write these words, this time is really different.

Liam Denning is Bloomberg's opinion columnist on energy, mining and commodities. He was previously editor of the Heard on the Street column of the Wall Street Journal and wrote for the Lex column of the Financial Times. He was also an investment banker.

