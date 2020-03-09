This seems to be the best phase of my life. – Nushrat Bharucha

TO BE PASSIONATE

This seems to be the best phase of my life. Earlier,

I was used to playing a character in a year. Now, suddenly, I am moving in and out of the characters. I wonder what keeps me going. A while ago, I made a 40-hour shift. I shot until 4 in the morning for Hurdang in Allahabad. Then

I took a flight at 6.30 in the morning to reach a set in Mumbai. I recorded a song of 1 p.m. at 11 p.m. Then I took a charter at 6 am

Back to the set of Hurdang and shot with them until 8pm. I'm just surviving with passion, not with coffee alone.

BEING POSITIVE

When Raaj Shaandilya came to me with Dream Girl, I was like wow. From being a bitch in PKP and Sweety in SKTKS, I was going to be a dream girl. But he corrected me by saying, "You are not the dream girl, it is Ayushmann." Fortunately, I didn't play like a bitch in Dream Girl. My character, Mahi, was positive. She is from Faridabad, a homely girl, who believes that running a house is a job in itself. This is the first time I play someone good, not someone who turns out to be a villain after the interval. I'm glad to have been seen in a sexy and sexy avatar in the song Gat gat.

Be grounded

I am playing Nilu in Chhalaang by Hansal Mehta. It is a social drama based on Uttar Pradesh. It has a taste of small town. I love Mr. Hansal's cinema and I enjoy playing this earthy character. The next film addresses a serious problem, the conflict between sports and the studies students face, in an entertaining way. It has the touch of Luv Ranjan because he is the co-producer. If Pyaar Ka Punchanma 3 is ever done, I would love to do it. That is my space too.

BE CRAZY

Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt’s Hurdang is a love story set in Allahabad in the 1990s. I play Jhullan, a student. The film, based on Mandal's commission, is about students who go outside and a beautiful

love story that blooms in the middle of it. Jhallan is the surprise of the movie, cheeky, raw and crazy. She complies with the law at home and becomes another person outside. Especially, jab woh Daddu (Sunny Kaushal) ke saath hoti hai. When I choose a movie, I see two things. First, the director and his conviction in the script. Second, if you are presented with the type of support you need.



BE HOPE

Having come so far, I must say that failure is not easy to handle. When Akaash Vani didn't work it was heartbreaking. When you have made only one or two movies, when there is so much competition, when you have invested two years of your life, your blood and sweat with the hope that the movie will change the rules of the game and fail … I kept wondering ab kya?

Luv sir, Kartik (Aaryan), Abhishek (Pathak, producer), the whole team … could not get out of that for a whole year. We assume that after receiving so much love for PKP, we would be appreciated once again. But we realized that it is the movie that matters. That phase was difficult. If PKP 2 had not done a good business, it would not have had another chance. He had no plan B. He had just jumped into the pit blindfolded.

BE REALISTIC

I have encountered rude comments in my early days. Someone once commented: “How can you think of becoming a hero? You're only fit to play the role of a friend or sister. "Then someone referred to me as a minor artist. I was like, 'F ** k you, bhaad mein jao, main ja rahi hoon. I don't want to be in your movie ". That's why I will never refuse to work with new directors. They also want the actors to trust them. They want producers to trust them to make a movie. Everyone comes here with a creative mind and if the environment is correct, I will surely work with them. Despite the success, my head will never be in the clouds. I have always been realistic and punished. Before it was too ambitious. I just wanted to play leading roles. Today, I have reached a place where I have my own position. I am not part of any career.