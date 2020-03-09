There's still a chance for a second Colorado team in March Madness – Up News Info

CU Buffs may not be the only Colorado team headed to March Madness.

The Northern Colorado Bears (22-9, 15-5 in conference) head to the Big Sky tournament as the No. 2 seed. If UNC wins, they will win an automatic bid at the NCAA Tournament. It would be the second appearance in the UNC NCAA Tournament and the first since 2011.

As for the rest of the Colorado D-I teams …

CSU (20-12) is still waiting for its postseason destination. After losing in the first round of the Mountain West Tournament, the Rams are required to receive an invitation to the College Basketball Invitational Tournament or the CollegeInsider.com Tournament. The Air Force (12-20) ended its season on Thursday, losing to the State of San Diego. The Denver Pioneers (7-24) finished their season on Saturday, losing a heartbreaking 71-69 game in the state of North Dakota.

Nuggets: Milwaukee Bucks, 7 p.m. Monday, ALT, NBA

Milwaukee Bucks, 7 p.m. Monday, ALT, NBA Avalanche: At Los Angeles Kings, 8:30 p.m. Monday, ALT2

TV / RADIO: This is what sports are transmitted today.

Marker

NHL: Avalanche 4, Sharks 3

Full story | Score box

Must read

Is Ryan McMahon of the Rockies ready to fill DJ LeMahieu's shoes?

Rockies fans won't soon forget the brave DJ LeMahieu, the best second baseman in franchise history, who now plays a leading role for the Yankees. But ask about the Rockies clubhouse, and study the statistics, and it is clear that Ryan McMahon is emerging as a star in his own right. Read more…

Broncos free agent forecast: Amari Cooper would cost a lot of money, but it could have a big impact

Here's a look at Cooper, who has overshadowed 1,000 yards received in four of his five seasons in the NFL, after seeing three of his games with Dallas. Read more…

"Who are we?": The loss of Nuggets to the Cavs causes an identity crisis

Malone lamented the inconsistency of his team in his 104-102 loss, which reduced his record to 42-21. They allowed 35 points to the Cavs in the second quarter and then limited them to only 19 in the fourth. Two nights after turning the ball only 12 times in Charlotte, a mark that was considered an incremental progress, his 18 turnovers led directly to 21 points of the Cavs. Read more…

Quick successes

+ When improving the list, the Broncos should observe how the best teams fared in five key statistics.

+ Kiszla: from preparations to professionals, empty stadiums are the wrong answer to protect coronavirus sports.

+ Avalanche at the heart of the concern for the San Jose coronavirus.

+ Jerami Grant fits perfectly with Nuggets: "I am definitely comfortable here."

+ Brothers of arms: Daniel Bard of the Rockies, Tyler Matzek of the Braves fight against the yips.

+ Rapids wins the first home game with Drew Moor's header at death.

+ Drew Moor will not forget his return to Colorado Rapids.

+ 5A men's basketball: how Grandview finished Cinderella's journey of Regis Jesuit, advanced to the Final Four.

+ PHOTOS: Denver Pioneers Women's Gymnastics Meeting, March 8, 2020.

+ Colorado state basketball tournament scoreboard

