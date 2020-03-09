The Unihertz Atom XL is like a rugged iPhone SE

Either Unihertz is a really fun company to work with, or decide every new phone concept by taking random specifications from a hat. Maybe both. How else do you explain the existence of, for example, the Titan, your BlackBerry Passport Android phone? Each Unihertz device must have a small audience, but I can only assume that the people in that audience are delighted that the company exists.

That brings me to Unihertz's last effort, the Atom XL. As the name implies, it is a larger version of the Chinese company's rugged second phone, the 2018 Atom. But since the Atom was small, with a 432×240 2.45-inch screen, the new Atom XL is still tiny For modern smartphone standards.

The XL has a 4-inch screen with a resolution of 1136×640. Those are exactly the same specifications as the long-lost iPhone SE, which makes me wonder if a lot of iPhones were discovered without selling in any warehouse. Like the iPhone SE, there are thick bezels above and below the screen, leaving room for a fingerprint sensor, capacitive navigation buttons for Android, a camera for selfies and a headset.

I never used the original Atom, but I can't imagine that its screen was very practical for everyday use. Former Edge The editor Michael Zelenko concluded the same after trying the Unihertz Jelly, which has the same screen size, a couple of years ago. However, the XL works with Android more or less as you would remember working around 2011, before the phones began to increase in size. The space on the screen is still a bit narrow, of course, and writing feels a little more difficult if you are used to larger modern screens, but in general this phone is fine for doing telephone things, only on a much smaller scale .

However, the Atom XL is still not what I would call a small device in general, as Unihertz's tradition of making the most rugged phones possible continues. It has a thickness of 17.5 mm, that is 2.3 iPhone SE, and weighs 225 g, or a little more than a Galaxy S20 Ultra. Much of that is explained by the 4,300 mAh battery, which is the type of capacity normally only found on phones with much larger screens; Since the Atom XL only has to feed a much smaller panel, the battery life should be quite strong. It is also resistant to water and dust IP68, and it seems that it could survive a fall down a reasonably large hill.

Still, doesn't it make an unnecessarily large small phone go against the point of making a small phone in the first place? Well, if you're someone who regrets the overall loss of 4-inch phones, then yes. I think if Unihertz made an XL version of his other 2.45-inch phone, the 2017 Jelly would probably have a wider appeal.

But the Atom XL is more a specialized device. If you want a phone for hiking, for example, you might see that this is a useful option. Durability and resistance will be more important than anything else, it will also be easier to use in one hand than other phones when loaded with equipment. There is even an optional walkie-talkie antenna.

In addition to the unique properties of the Atom XL, its specification sheet is very pedestrian. There is a MediaTek Helio P60 processor (read: not fast), a single 48-megapixel camera, an 8-megapixel selfie camera, 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage, USB-C, a headphone jack and a card slot microSD (or dual SIM if you don't want to expand your storage). It works with Android 10.

I don't think this is or should be the main phone number of many people, but I can see that it makes sense as a backup or a situational device. That is reflected in the price: the Atom XL costs $ 259 right now in its fully funded Kickstarter campaign, while the regular retail price will be $ 329. If you don't mind the walkie-talkie antenna, there's an even more version Cheap call Atom L that sells for $ 209 at Kickstarter or $ 279 retail.

Shipping is scheduled for June 2020. All the usual crowdfunding warnings apply, of course, but I have seen a functional model of the phone and Unihertz has had successful campaigns in the past.