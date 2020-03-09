The success of Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury could help accept Errol Spence Jr vs. Terence Crawford, says Todd DuBoef | Boxing News

%MINIFYHTML12a71e8b2fb538d9a453ede9ea0d870f11% %MINIFYHTML12a71e8b2fb538d9a453ede9ea0d870f12%

The consequences of Tyson Fury's historic victory

The dream welterweight fight between Errol Spence Jr and Terence Crawford could finally be done due to the success of the Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury cross promotion, says Todd DuBoef of Top Rank.

Fury and Crawford are aligned with Top Rank, while Wilder and Spence Jr are with Premier Boxing Champions.

The promoters worked together to organize two fights for the heavyweight title, so they could now be better positioned to agree a fight for the welterweight title.

Top Rank president DuBoef said Sky sports: "The success of the Wilder vs Fury 2 promotion could be very useful for this fight, because the two sides could join again – & # 39; boom & # 39 ;, the public gets what they want. We would love that.

Terence Crawford beat Egidijus Kavaliauskas in December

Errol Spence Jr (right) beat Shawn Porter last year

"Terence wants to fight the best. We would love to fight Spence Jr, that's obviously the best fight in the division and it would be our priority."

Crawford vs. Spence Jr is one of the most desired boxing matches and would face two undefeated champions and talents pound for pound against each other.

Crawford of Nebraska is a three-peso world champion who now holds the WBO welterweight title, undefeated at 36. Texas-based Spence beat Kell Brook to win the IBF welterweight title and since then He has added the WBC belt, and is undefeated at 26. Manny Pacquiao has the WBA welterweight title.

But Spence Jr, after winning a round-trip battle with Shawn Porter last year, was accused of driving under the influence of alcohol after crashing his car and is still recovering from injuries, so his return to the ring It is not imminent.

"It's too soon after his injury," DuBoef said.

Crawford, as a result, is looking for an opponent for his first fight of 2020.

"He has other options: Josh Taylor or José Ramírez are also convincing parties," DuBoef said. "He has options on his plate, but he has the desire to fight the best. His needs have long been to fight the best."

Vasiliy Lomachenko beat Luke Campbell last year

Meanwhile, Vasiliy Lomachenko continues his relentless search for world championships with an expected fight against IBF lightweight champion Teófimo López, scheduled for May in New York.

The large and modern Lomachenko owns the belts of & # 39; franchise & # 39; of the WBA, the WBO and the WBC, so taking the title of Lopez would make him the undisputed champion of the third division in which he won a world title.

"He loves collecting titles," DuBoef said. "He wants to fight the best guys. He takes the hardware very seriously."

"It's a great task for Lopez to chew one of the kings pound for pound. It's a fascinating fight that offers many problems for both boys."

"Lomachenko is a legend and he has earned that status very quickly. Lopez is simply someone who stands in the way of hardware that wants to hang from his waist."

Naoya Inoue (right) got the best victory of her career over Nonito Donaire last time

Japan's powerful Naoya Inoue will improve his status as one of the best fighters in the world by making his Las Vegas debut on April 25 against Jonriel Casimero in a bantamweight title unification fight.

"He has this telegenic style," DuBoef said. "Boxing enthusiasts appreciate it very much, so we wanted to bring it to the United States so it had more exposure."

"In essence, it's like Manny Pacquiao, an Asian boy with dynamite in both hands. The project would be similar. His opponents have a Hispanic base, like Pacquiao's."

"Inoue is a true boost of positive energy."