The star of & # 39; RHOA & # 39 ;, Kenya Moore, collapsed because of Marc Daly's fight: & # 39; He cheated on me!

The viewers of Real Housewives of Atlanta witnessed the fall of Kenya Moore after a big fight with her husband, Marc Daly, the night before, and she says she thinks he's cheating!

On the show of the night, women were seen reacting to the news that the couple was going to divorce, and their two friends, Cynthia Bailey and Kandi Burruss, went to see how she was doing.

"We went to the event, and he seemed very irritated the whole time we were there, he didn't love, he wasn't kind to me, he said little things in a low voice. Everything he was doing was like a problem," he said.

