The star of & # 39; RHOA & # 39 ;, Kenya Moore, collapsed because of Marc Daly's fight: & # 39; He cheated on me!

The viewers of Real Housewives of Atlanta witnessed the fall of Kenya Moore after a big fight with her husband, Marc Daly, the night before, and she says she thinks he's cheating!

On the show of the night, women were seen reacting to the news that the couple was going to divorce, and their two friends, Cynthia Bailey and Kandi Burruss, went to see how she was doing.

"We went to the event, and he seemed very irritated the whole time we were there, he didn't love, he wasn't kind to me, he said little things in a low voice. Everything he was doing was like a problem," he said.

"He ended up taking the Uber, we took off and then he got livid. He said: & # 39; I didn't even want you to come & # 39; I somehow ruined his night. Every time he gets mad, he goes in, goes through my throat. No he can stop until he feels that he is simply destroying me completely. "

She says that Marc got so angry that the Uber River asked him to get out of the vehicle.

Kenya also revealed that she thinks her husband might be cheating on her:

"I look around and see these text messages or whatever," he said. "One of the women begged him to maintain sex even though he was married. That woman, with whom he still communicates after I told him & # 39; This is inappropriate & # 39;".

She continued: "I also called the dog, which I regret having done. She answered the phone and said: & # 39; Maybe you want to take my speaker off, this is Mrs. Marc Daly & # 39; and she took the phone from the mother and I proceeded to let him know that if he approached my husband, I know where he lives. "