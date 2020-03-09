The Saudi oil price cut is a market shock with major tremors

The oil industry has dealt with sharp price declines several times in recent decades. Large oil companies invested through these cycles, especially with long-term projects such as deepwater drilling in the Gulf of Mexico and outside Brazil and Africa.

Some analysts say that the global industry may not be so prepared for the last challenge. The growing concern about climate change and the growing reluctance of investors to invest money in a sector that has struggled to make a profit in recent years hindered the industry even before the virus hit.

"In many ways, this time it will be different, but not in a good way," said David L. Goldwyn, the chief energy diplomat in the State Department during the first Obama administration. “Low oil prices will not necessarily lead to increased demand due to the firm commitment of many countries to decarbonization. The uncertain trend line for the coronavirus suggests that demand recovery will take time to arrive. ”

The stock market crash that has accompanied the drop in oil prices will hurt many Americans, but at least they will pay less at the gas pump. The average price of regular gasoline has decreased by 5 cents during the last week, to $ 2.38 per gallon, according to the AAA motor club, and is 9 cents less than a year ago.

Each drop of a penny means a saving of approximately $ 4 million per day for American drivers, energy economists say.

President Trump held on to the positive side. "Good for the consumer, gas prices are going down!" the declared Monday on Twitter.

But Mr. Yergin, the energy historian, said that "low gas prices don't do much for you if schools are closed, cancel your trip or are working from home because of the virus."