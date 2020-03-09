The Saudi oil price cut is a market shock with major tremors

HOUSTON – The sudden turmoil in the oil markets can claim victims worldwide, from energy companies and their workers to governments whose budgets are linked to the price of crude.
The consequences may take months to evaluate. But the impact on the US economy will surely be considerable, especially in Texas and other states where oil drives much of the labor market.
With the outbreak of coronavirus slowing down trade, transportation and other energy-intensive economic activities, demand is likely to remain weak. Even if Russia and Saudi Arabia resolve their differences, which led the Saudis to reduce prices after Russia refused to join production cuts, excess global oil could keep prices low for years.
Many smaller US oil companies could face bankruptcy if price pressure continues for more than a few weeks, while large companies will be forced to protect their dividend payments. Thousands of oil workers are about to receive pink slips.
The battle will also impose serious difficulties on many other oil producing countries, especially Venezuela, Iran and several African nations, with political implications that are difficult to predict.
The only winners may be drivers who pay less for gasoline, particularly those with older cars and less fuel efficient, which tend to have lower incomes.
"What day, what time," said Daniel Yergin, the energy historian and author of "The Prize: The Epic Pursuit of Oil, Money and Power." “This is a clash of oil, geopolitics and the virus that, together, have caused a fall in the markets. The decline in demand for oil will march worldwide as the virus progresses. "
Saudi Arabia and Russia are affected by low prices and have reason to compromise, but both have a cushion to absorb financial losses for a few months at least.
Saudi Arabia relies on high oil prices to finance its broad social programs, but has lower production costs than any producer, so it can operate profitably even at lower prices. Russia has enough financial reserves and can devalue its currency, the ruble, to maintain the flow of money through its economy, even when prices fall.
That leaves the higher cost producers, and the service companies that drill them, more immediately vulnerable. Diamondback Energy, a medium-sized company based in Texas, reduced its production plans by 2020, reducing the number of hydraulic fracturing equipment to six of nine. Other companies are expected to do the same in the coming days.
The operations in greatest danger are small and private with large debts, impatient investors and less productive wells. Small businesses, those with a couple of hundreds of wells or less, represent up to 15 percent of US production, which has more than doubled in the last decade to approximately 13 million barrels per day.
But medium-sized businesses are also in danger, including Chesapeake Energy, according to Morgan Stanley. Chesapeake, a major Oklahoma oil and gas company, has a debt of $ 9 billion and ineffective due to low commodity prices.
In an investment note on Monday, Goldman Sachs said that large companies such as Chevron and ConocoPhillips would be prepared to handle the crash, but that Exxon Mobil could be forced to reduce spending on exploration and new production, which has recently focused on the west. from Texas, New Mexico and the waters of Guyana.
Occidental Petroleum shares, deeply indebted for the acquisition of Anadarko last year, declined by more than 50 percent because of the concern that it would need to cut its dividend.
Halliburton and other service companies, which carry out drilling and hydraulic fracturing through shale rock, are exposed because explorers and producers frequently cut their services first during recessions.
On the other hand, refineries such as Valero can benefit from the increase in cheap oil supplies, according to Goldman Sachs. And there may be an advantage for natural gas producers, because a reduction in oil production will mean less bubbling gas from oil wells, which will increase prices.
US oil executives expressed the best side of the situation, noting that many reduced their risks in the last six months by being covered with sales contracts of $ 50 per barrel or more. But they said layoffs were inevitable, such as when oil prices plummeted at the end of 2014 and 2015 and more than 170,000 oil and oil service workers lost their jobs.
Companies can adjust their expenses by drilling but not finishing their wells with hydraulic fractures, leaving them ready to increase when prices recover. Even so, oil analysts point out that even a sharp drop in new wells would not reduce US oil production by more than a couple of million barrels per day over the next year or two.
Scott D. Sheffield, executive director of Pioneer Natural Resources, one of the largest oil companies in Texas, predicted that Russia and Saudi Arabia would be much more harmed than American oil producers.
"We will all adjust our capital workforce and employees to preserve balance sheets," said Sheffield. "Many companies will go bankrupt, but the new shareholders will own the drilling locations."
The oil industry has dealt with sharp price declines several times in recent decades. Large oil companies invested through these cycles, especially with long-term projects such as deepwater drilling in the Gulf of Mexico and outside Brazil and Africa.
Some analysts say that the global industry may not be so prepared for the last challenge. The growing concern about climate change and the growing reluctance of investors to invest money in a sector that has struggled to make a profit in recent years hindered the industry even before the virus hit.
"In many ways, this time it will be different, but not in a good way," said David L. Goldwyn, the chief energy diplomat in the State Department during the first Obama administration. “Low oil prices will not necessarily lead to increased demand due to the firm commitment of many countries to decarbonization. The uncertain trend line for the coronavirus suggests that demand recovery will take time to arrive. ”
The stock market crash that has accompanied the drop in oil prices will hurt many Americans, but at least they will pay less at the gas pump. The average price of regular gasoline has decreased by 5 cents during the last week, to $ 2.38 per gallon, according to the AAA motor club, and is 9 cents less than a year ago.
Each drop of a penny means a saving of approximately $ 4 million per day for American drivers, energy economists say.
President Trump held on to the positive side. "Good for the consumer, gas prices are going down!" the declared Monday on Twitter.
But Mr. Yergin, the energy historian, said that "low gas prices don't do much for you if schools are closed, cancel your trip or are working from home because of the virus."
And the oil producing states will suffer. Texas lost up to 100,000 oil jobs the last time prices collapsed in 2014 and 2015, and some companies never replaced all of their workers.
The state has diversified its economy since the 1990s, but restaurants, hotels and shopping centers in Houston and throughout the state still depend on the energy economy. Oil companies have already been laying off employees in recent months due to the drop in oil prices.
Internationally, the price drop will reverberate differently from one country to another. China and India, as major oil importers, can win.
But it is a different story for Venezuela, a Russian ally that depends on the decline in its oil exports. The country lacks food and medicine, which led many Venezuelans to go to neighboring countries and the United States.
Iran, which is already under pressure from the tightening of US oil sanctions, will also be affected by lower prices, which will add to an economic burden that has caused growing discontent.
Saudi Arabia can also be injured, even though the crisis precipitated. The finances and social programs of the Saudi government are based on oil sales, which are also intended to help diversify the economy.
Twenty percent of the Saudi population is invested in the national oil company, Saudi Aramco, after its Initial public offer last year. With the prospect of reduced earnings, Aramco shares have fallen below its I.P.O. price.
"There could be a lot of unhappy citizens," said Ellen Wald, a historian from the Middle East and a member of the Global Energy Center of the Atlantic Council.
Lower oil prices have a mixed impact on the environment. Drilling decreases, as does methane releases, a powerful greenhouse gas related to climate change. But if prices remain low for a while, cars and trucks that consume gasoline can find more buyers.
And as with any cycle, the question is how long will it last.
"What goes down will rise," said Dan Becker, director of the Washington-based Safe Climate Campaign.
