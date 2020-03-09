The PS5 specifications could finally have leaked: BGR

%MINIFYHTML732d438f25d3aa7871d3bec7d7e228ff11% %MINIFYHTML732d438f25d3aa7871d3bec7d7e228ff12%

The Sony PlayStation 5 still lacks a complete specification sheet, as the company has not yet announced specific details about the console's hardware.

The PS5 is expected to match at least the official Xbox X Series specifications, as both consoles will share similar custom CPU and GPU chips manufactured by AMD, as well as next-generation SSDs with large speed increases.

A rumor circulating online may have leaked Sony's PS5 specifications, causing formidable console performance.

It is the second week of March and Sony has not yet announced anything about the new PlayStation 5, apart from all the vague announcements the company made last year. Yes, we know what kind of CPU and GPU to expect from the PS5, we know that it will have a super fast SSD, and that the new DualShock 5 controller is receiving a much better response than before. But the most important features of the console are still secret, as Sony said after CES a couple of months ago. The design is also missing in action, although Microsoft revealed its Xbox Series X design about three months ago.

If it weren't for the coronavirus, we would have no reason to worry about this particular Sony ad. But the spread of the coronavirus is the most important thing that is happening in the world right now, and it could also have a big impact on the launch of PS5. Sony canceled three game events so far, two due to the outbreak (PAX East and GDC) and one long before the world began to worry about the spread of the virus (E3). It is currently unclear when or where Sony will be able to hold an appropriate PS5 launch event. Meanwhile, a few weeks ago, Microsoft released almost a complete spec sheet for the new Xbox, keeping only a key detail secret. That has not prevented PS5 leaks from appearing online, and the latest shows crazy specifications for the PS5.

Before I begin, I will remind you that it is still a rumor, so we cannot verify it, no matter what sense it makes or how good it sounds on paper. In addition, the filtration contains a detail that can no longer come true. The anonymous filter in question went to 4chan last week to say that the PS5 would be announced on March 3. That date has passed without Sony making any kind of PlayStation 5 announcement.

But what if the filter only had the wrong ad date? After all, it is quite possible that Sony planned to make an announcement on day 3 but then postponed it in the light of the outbreak. The filter in question listed the supposed specifications of the PS5, and it is still worth checking out:

Custom 13.3TF RDNA 2 GPU @ 1.7GHZ with 60 compute units

AMD Zen2 8 core @ 3.4 GHZ (Sony is working to increase to 3.7GHZ)

RAM 16GB GDDR6 + 4GB DDR4

[email protected]/S @ 1TB

Dedicated RT and 3D audio cores

565 GB of bandwidth

Full compatibility with previous digital versions with each console and PlayStation portable device for a library of thousands of games on day 1

Dual Shock 5 enhanced with haptic triggers, heartbeat monitors and built-in microphone

PlayStation AI assistant that allows you to change games, create parties and more with voice commands

The illusions, one could say, and that would be true. It is also true that everything in this leak makes sense. We have always known the main specifications, so all we need is the specifications. How much RAM, how much storage and what are the exact clock speeds of the CPU and GPU? That is what we want from Sony, and that is what this filter could have delivered.

In addition, the filter listed support for compatibility with previous versions for all PlayStation games, which is in line with what other leaks suggested despite appearing too good to be true. Yes, some PS1 games can be remastered for the PS5, but not all.

The new haptic powers of DualShock 5 have already been confirmed, while the heart rate sensor and microphone stand were described in the new Sony patents. Similarly, PlayStation AI assistant technology appears in several new Sony patents. But that is not enough to confirm that the PS5 will have all these incredible functions.

The filter also said the retail price is $ 499 and reiterated the release date of "holiday 2020,quot;. Sony has not yet confirmed the price of the PS5, but that $ 499 seems to be the optimal point for the console. As for the launch period, Sony mentioned the 2020 holiday season several times, although everything is in the air at the moment due to the new outbreak of coronavirus.