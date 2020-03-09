The president of the United States, Trump, in India: debate on trade and security | News

President Donald Trump recently concluded a visit to India marked by a great show.

But the two countries did not sign key agreements apart from the purchase of US $ 3 billion worth of helicopters in India.

%MINIFYHTML6b7e0a8ed9201b86c86befb627cb87bf11% %MINIFYHTML6b7e0a8ed9201b86c86befb627cb87bf12%

The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, promised to cooperate more in regional security; The United States sees India as a buffer of China's growing influence in the region.

Al Jazeera Tony Birtley reports from New Delhi, India.