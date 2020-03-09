The practical photos of the Pixel 4a reveal the biggest secrets of the phone: BGR

%MINIFYHTML03223d9ec5dd48d5afc38d5a6afa3c1711% %MINIFYHTML03223d9ec5dd48d5afc38d5a6afa3c1712%

The alleged release date of Pixel 4a is fast approaching, and Google is expected to introduce the new mid-range phone in May.

A new set of practical photos of the new Google phone seems to confirm the previous leaks.

The Pixel 4a will have a better design than Pixel 4 phones, but it will have several hardware commitments aimed at keeping the price low.

Google may have canceled I / O 2020 for fear of coronaviruses, but it will still have an online version of its annual developer event, where the company will likely present its new piece of Pixel hardware. That is the Pixel 4a series, of course, whose design was leaked several weeks ago when the first renderings of Pixel 4a arrived on the Internet. Since then, we have seen the first supposed photos of a Pixel 4a prototype, and now we have a new set of practical images that seem to confirm all previous leaks.

Posted on Twitter, the four images below show a device identified as Pixel 4a in the Configurations application

The phone design matches the filtered rendering. We are seeing a full screen screen, which will give the Pixel 4a a larger screen-to-body ratio than the Pixel 4, seen in the image above. However, the lower bezel is even larger than in most competing phones.

The drilling screen design indicates that the Pixel 4a will not have two of the distinctive features of the Pixel 4 on board, including the 3D facial recognition system and the Project Soli radar chip, which require a rather large top bezel. As a result, the Pixel 4a will obtain a backward-facing fingerprint sensor, like many previous versions of Pixel.

The third carp feature of the Pixel 4, the dual lens rear camera system, will also not be available for the Pixel 4a series. The phone will feature a single lens camera system on the back, placed in a strangely shaped square camera module. Google is likely to promote the photographic capabilities of the Pixel 4a just as it did with the Pixel 3a last year, but the Pixel 4a is unlikely to match the performance of the Pixel 4 and other flagship phones.

The images also reveal that the Pixel 4a will have a headphone jack on top, which is in line with what Google did for the Pixel 3a series last year.

Finally, the Pixel 4a leak tells us that the prototype in these images has 64GB of storage, and that Google will make some kind of protective case with material similar to the fabric for the Pixel 4a series.

Google will probably start taking Pixel 4a pre-orders as soon as you announce it, which is what happened with the Pixel 4a series last year. However, it is unclear whether Google will release two versions of the phone, including a normal model and one XL, or only one. Previous reports said Google will only sell a single-size Pixel 4a this year.

