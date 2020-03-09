The players: Rory McIlroy grouped with Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm | Golf news

















The wait is almost over for the Players Championship, with extended live coverage on Sky Sports The Players

Rory McIlroy has grouped with Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka for the first two rounds of the Players Championship.

McIlroy, who seeks to become the first player in history to win consecutive wins at TPC Sawgrass, has been awarded a three-ball ball with the two players immediately below him in the world rankings.

The Northern Irishman arrives at the flagship event of the PGA Tour after seven consecutive results in the top five worldwide, with McIlroy seeking to replicate last year's dramatic unique victory.

Rahm and Koepka are the only two players on the field with a mathematical possibility of replacing McIlroy at the top of the world rankings, with both players chasing a first win of the season.

McIlroy played for the last time with Koepka in the Tour Championship

Justin Thomas will be in the first two rounds alongside Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler, who won the event in a tiebreaker in 2015, with 2018 champion Webb Simpson playing alongside Dustin Johnson and 2007 winner Phil Mickelson.

Adam Scott and Justin Rose, former world number one, are partners of Xander Schauffele, while previous Sawgrass winners Matt Kuchar, Henrik Stenson and Sergio Garcia have joined for the first two rounds.

Adam Scott won the Genesis Invitational last month

The groups of Johnson and Thomas are part of the coverage of the Featured Group on Thursday, live on Sky Sports The Players from 11.30 in the morning, while McIlroy will be one of the subsequent headlines and then part of the action on Friday .

The full list of groups and departure times will be announced on Tuesday, before the tournament starts on Thursday morning.

