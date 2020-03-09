The Players Championship 2020: ways to watch live on Sky Sports | Golf news

















The wait is almost over for the Players Championship, the fifth largest unofficial golf course, with extended live coverage at Sky Sports The Players

The best players in the world are heading to TPC Sawgrass this week for the Players Championship, with extended coverage live on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports will once again be home to the & # 39; fifth major & # 39; of golf, where Rory McIlroy will seek to become the first player to successfully defend his title after the victory of a shot last year.

More than 40 hours of live golf during the four days will be shown live on our dedicated channel, Sky Sports The Players, while Sky Sports News will provide you with highlights, interviews and regular reactions.

McIlroy claimed a unique victory in 2019

Featured group coverage begins at 11.30 a.m. during the first two rounds in Sky Sports The Players, before switching to the red button once the main program starts at 5 p.m. Coverage begins at noon for the last two rounds.

The Red Button also offers live coverage from hole 17, which shows each group as they move through the iconic par three, as well as additional feeds from two additional groups in each half of the draw.

Player Championship News Latest news before the 2020 Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass.

There will be eight hours of live development and preview of the content on Tuesday and Wednesday before the flagship event of the PGA Tour, with "Live from The Players,quot; starting at 1pm and offering a lot of news and interviews before the tournament.

The highlights of one hour will be available on Sky Sports The Players, which will also show exclusive documentaries and features of past events, while a special program on Monday, "How the players were won," will review the best of the action of the week.

Rickie Fowler is one of the former winners in TPC Sawgrass

Skysports.com and the mobile application will deliver news, interviews, highlights, and scores on the leaderboard throughout the week, while a dedicated blog will offer live text comments from all four rounds.

Tuesday March 10

Live from The Players – 1 p.m. at 9 p.m.

Wednesday, March 11

Live from The Players – 1 p.m. at 9 p.m.

Thursday March 12

Featured Groups LIVE! – 11.30 a.m. at 5 p.m.

First round LIVE! – 5pm to 11pm

Friday March 13

Featured Groups LIVE! – 11.30 a.m. at 5 p.m.

Second round LIVE! – 5pm to 11pm

Saturday March 14

Featured Groups LIVE! – Noon at 6 p.m.

Third round LIVE! – 6pm to 11pm

Sunday March 15

Featured Groups LIVE! – Noon to 5pm

Final round LIVE! – 5pm to 10pm

