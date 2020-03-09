The mismanagement of the response of the coronavirus by the Donald Trump administration continues with this confusing comment from Dr. Ben Carson

Dr. Ben Carson, who is a member of the Donald Trump administration's coronavirus working group, made the television rounds on Sunday to discuss the response to the spread of the deadly virus.

Carson seems to follow Trump's steps of creating chaos by giving incomplete answers or making surprising statements.

Carson, the US Department of Housing and Urban Development. In the US, he was interviewed by George Stephanopoulos of ABC, where he was asked how the Trump administration will handle the 3,500 people aboard the ship once it docks in Oakland, California.

It has been confirmed that there are 21 people on the ship experiencing coronavirus symptoms, including 19 crew members.

The former neurosurgeon gave the following response: "Cruise personnel and, as you know, the vice president met yesterday with the CEOs of the main cruise companies, and they are preparing a plan within 72 hours of that meeting."

When asked more details about the plan, he said: "The plan will be in place by that time, but I don't want to preview the plan at this time."

Many turned to social networks to criticize the doctor. Maria Bartiromo also spoke with Carson, who boasted about the team Trump has put together for the matter.

The former presidential candidate stated: "We are in communication with many experts from across the country in terms of the best ways to contain this. Obviously, if we do not use the best practices to contain the spread, we will have a horrible situation, but we are very aware of that ".

He added: "We meet every day, evaluate the information and make recommendations based on evidence that older people who have underlying problems that affect their immune system are much more vulnerable than others."

When Bartiromo asked Carson if Americans who were abroad should be tested when they return to the United States, he replied: "It seems we have other types of protective equipment, but we are making sure that supply chains are adequate. ". In terms of critical supply chains, let's make sure we don't depend on others. It is the same for oil. We used to depend so much on Iran, and it affected the way we react to things that were happening in the Middle East. That is no longer the case. "

He added: "The same will apply to the supply chain items, and we have many very creative and innovative people in this country, so we must rely on them to provide the materials we need."

The number of cases of coronavirus in the US UU. It has reached 400, with a total of 19 deaths.



