The Michigan Medicaid program will waive co-payments, cost-sharing for coronavirus tests and medical care – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTML4d8713233f4d85df5b5a1d1eb5d040bd11% %MINIFYHTML4d8713233f4d85df5b5a1d1eb5d040bd12%

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced last week that the Michigan Medicaid Program will waive co-payments and cost-sharing for tests and treatment of medical care related to coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Several insurers, including Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Blue Care Network of Michigan, Priority Health, CVS Health, McLaren and Meridian also announced that they will fully cover the cost of medically necessary COVID-19 tests for members.

"So far we have no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Michigan, however, we must take steps to ensure that every Michigander has access to the care they need to combat the spread of this disease," Whitmer said. "That is why the state of Michigan is intensifying by giving up the fees for testing and treatment associated with the coronavirus. I also want to applaud the leadership of insurers such as Blue Cross Blue Shield, Priority Health, CVS Health, McLaren and Meridian for giving up co-payments and deductibles for coronavirus tests. I strongly recommend all Michigan health insurers to do the same to help protect public health and protect family pockets. "

Earlier this week, Governor Whitmer announced the creation of four working groups to combat the spread of the coronavirus and assess the impact it could have on the daily lives of Michigan residents. These include work groups focused on state operations; Health and Human Services; education; and the economy and the workforce.

%MINIFYHTML4d8713233f4d85df5b5a1d1eb5d040bd13% %MINIFYHTML4d8713233f4d85df5b5a1d1eb5d040bd14%

On Thursday, the Office of Laboratories of the Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced that it has increased its test supplies to detect the virus in more than 300 Michiganders, more than double its previous test capacity .

%MINIFYHTML4d8713233f4d85df5b5a1d1eb5d040bd15% %MINIFYHTML4d8713233f4d85df5b5a1d1eb5d040bd16%

Michigan currently has no known cases of the disease. For the American public in general, who are unlikely to be exposed to this virus at this time, the immediate health risk of COVID-19 is considered low. People in communities where the continuous spread of the community with the virus that causes COVID-19 has been reported are at high, but still relatively low, risk of exposure.

According to reports, patients with confirmed infection have had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Short of breath

The best prevention for viruses, such as the flu, the common cold or COVID-19 is:

Wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or a top sleeve when you cough or sneeze.

Avoid contact with sick people.

If you are sick, stay home and avoid contact with other people.

Information about this outbreak is changing rapidly. The latest information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.