The MH17 trial will begin with four defendants facing murder charges | News

The trial of four men suspected of the demolition of the MH17 will begin in Amsterdam on Monday, more than five years after the Malaysian Airlines plane was shot down while flying over eastern Ukraine.

Prosecutors say the suspects, three Russians and one Ukrainian, helped organize the Russian missile system used to shoot down MH17, a civilian plane. The suspects are believed to be in Russia.

MH17 was flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur on July 17, 2014, when it was shot down by a missile fired from territory held by pro-Moscow rebels amid fighting in eastern Ukraine, killing the 298 on board. Russia has denied any participation.

Barnaby Phillips reports from the accident site MH17

The first agenda of the judges will be to verify if the suspects have appointed lawyers to defend them and establish a timetable for the case to continue.

An international Joint Investigation Team (JIT) led by the Dutch spent years collecting evidence before issuing warrants last year for the four suspects: Russians Sergey Dubinsky, Oleg Pulatov and Igor Girkin, and Ukrainian Leonid Kharchenko.

Girkin said the rebels were not responsible and declined to comment further. Others could not be reached for comment.

If the men are not present in court, they will be tried in abstention.

Russia still has answers

The countries that participated in the investigation, Ukraine, the Netherlands, Australia, Malaysia and Belgium, agreed in 2017 to hold trials in the Netherlands under Dutch law after attempts to establish a court backed by the United Nations failed due to Russian opposition.

"The Australian government is determined to do justice for the victims of MH17," Australian treasurer Josh Frydenburg told the media on Monday. "Bringing the alleged perpetrators to justice through an open and independent judicial process sends a powerful message. Australia supports our Dutch friends and our international partners in continuing this process to bring justice to the victims of MH17."

Prosecutors say the suspects face preliminary charges for the murder of 298 people and that the plane crashes, resulting in the death of everyone on board.

If convicted, men could face sentences of up to life imprisonment. However, Russia does not extradite its citizens and the Kremlin has questioned the legitimacy of the international investigation and the independence of the court.

It is possible for suspects to participate through the video link. The families of the victims are expected to attend the hearings.

"We believe that Russia still has some answers to give us," Sander van Luik, whose brother died in the accident, said Sunday in a protest in front of the Russian embassy in The Hague.

"I hope, I am convinced, we will get all the answers we haven't had in five and a half years," said Piet Ploeg, who lost his brother, sister-in-law and nephew on the flight and now heads a foundation for victims of MH17.

"It is a pity that the four suspects are having a good time and celebrating in Russia, but we cannot do anything about it, they will not be extradited. It is a fact that we will have to deal with," Ploeg added. , who says he will attend every day of the trial.

The demolition of the plane caused sanctions against Russia by the European Union, which repeated its support for the court this weekend.

Two weeks have been scheduled for initial procedures.