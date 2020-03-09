The man who won't let the world forget the Tokyo fire bomb

The family quickly collected some household items [futon mattresses, kitchen utensils] and loaded them into a wheelbarrow, thinking they might not be able to return home for some time. When they started pushing through the streets, they saw how difficult it would be to navigate. The flames were everywhere. Burning mattresses rolled down the alleys. Mothers carried babies on their backs and clung to the hands of their older children, but bomb explosions flew some children while the strong winds from the north fed the conflagration.

Saotome and his family followed a railway line towards the Sumida River, stopping at the fire buckets placed in the corners of the streets to pour water on them. At dawn, they could distinguish the river. His eyes were covered with ashes, the tips of the cotton gloves on his burned hands. Charred bodies were stacked on the banks of the river and in the river.

Probably, many people died trying to put out the fires, Saotome said, since the law at that time prohibits the evacuation of civilians and requires them to fight the flames. In the early morning light, his father sent Saotome to check the family home. He found the route identifying the factory where he worked and following the streets from there. The house was still standing, if it was very charred. The family returned home, arranging among the burned remains.

"For a child who didn't know the true meaning of death or fear, March 10 was my first experience of that," Saotome said. “I have nothing to describe the memory of that night. It's hard to talk about that, even now. ”

It was 25 years later when Saotome, then a novelist, attended a lecture by a well-known history teacher. At the end of his talk, Saotome raised his hand. Why, he asked, were there so many references to the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings in school textbooks, but nothing about the Tokyo air raid? The professor acknowledged the deficit, but said he had trouble finding documentation about the event. Saotome decided then that he would take on the task of finding survivors and asking them to share their stories of that terrible night. He recruited 16 other survivors to pressure the governor of Tokyo to help them record their testimonies and dig any archival material. In 1971, he published the accounts of seven survivors, plus his own, modeling his writing according to John Hersey's famous account in The New Yorker about the immediate aftermath of the Hiroshima bombing. Saotome's book has sold around 550,000 copies. He then published five more volumes of survivor accounts, although only the original book is still printed. After years of useless lobbying for public funds, he sought private donations to open the museum commemorating the air raid.