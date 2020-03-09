The last XI of Sven-Goran Eriksson in English and rest of the world | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML32ae5ed78a2bb7e8009adf292539fe4911% %MINIFYHTML32ae5ed78a2bb7e8009adf292539fe4912%

Joe Hart is selected as goalkeeper ahead of David Seaman and Paul Robinson, while Sol Campbell is also lost





The former England manager, Sven-Goran Eriksson, chooses his last England XI from the English players he drove throughout his career.

Sven-Goran Eriksson admits that he has been "lucky,quot; to work with so many talented players during his 42 years in football management, but who does his best XI in English?

The former England manager joined David Jones and Jamie Carragher, whom he led during a five-year period with England, in the MNF study for the Premier League clash between Leicester City and Aston Villa.

The 72-year-old Swede lifted the cover of a successful managerial career during which he won 18 trophies, his appointment as England's first foreign manager and his time in charge of the team.

"I was lucky, I had a lot of good players," Eriksson said. Monday Night Football. "Unfortunately, it is the life of a manager that some have had to stay out!"

Eriksson took over 67 games with England, granting limits to 72 different players in total and winning 59.7 percent of those games, but his XI All-Star is not all of his five-year term with the national team.

Goalkeeper: Hart

Joe Hart is selected as the goalkeeper in Eriksson's Ultimate English XI

"I never had Joe Hart in the national team, but with Manchester City. During my time in England, he was the best English goalkeeper.

"I wasn't ready when I was the manager of the national team to do one of the big tournaments."

Defense: Neville, Terry, Ferdinand, Cole

Gary Neville was an integral part of Eriksson's squads in England

"Gary Neville always had an opinion about everything, before training and after training.

"One day, when we were leaving training, I was complaining about something when David Beckham came. Beckham told me not to listen to him and said," Chief, he is born like this and will die like this. "

"But he's a good man and he was a fantastic right back."

Field Center: Beckham, Lampard, Gerrard, Scholes

Paul Scholes in action for England against Brazil in the 2002 World Cup

"It was never a problem (Playing Scholes on the left). At that time, they were the four best midfielders we had (David Beckham, Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard, Scholes)."

"At that time I couldn't put any of them on the bench. I chose because I was convinced that these four were the best. I was always convinced that Gerrard and Lampard could play together."

"When Scholes chose to retire, I asked him to think about it for a month during the holidays. That had nothing to do with the training."

"When Scholes chose to retire, I asked him to think about it for a month during the holidays. That had nothing to do with the training."

"I think he didn't want to be away from his family so long. Paul was a great player, but we never saw the best in a great tournament."

Forwards: Rooney and Owen

Michael Owen and Wayne Rooney celebrating an England goal with Eriksson

"Rooney was perhaps not the best, but he was very high. Remember, I only had Rooney with the national team and for the big tournaments he had bad luck. He was injured in the last one and expelled and injured in 2004 too, so he really didn't I saw the best of Rooney.

"But you could see that this was a great player. I followed him and he has been criticized from time to time, but he is the best scorer in England and Manchester United."

The last rest of the world of Sven XI

"I think Kasper Schmeichel is as good as Joe Hart. Outside England, he was the best goalkeeper I had."

"Pavel Nedved has never played on the left back … he is a wide midfielder, but he has to be on the team. He was an extremely professional footballer. He would have a vacation for five days, while the rest would have a month."

"I had Roberto Mancini for nine years and I was sure he would become a manager. In Sampdoria, he was a manager and a player. He was in the office, talking to the team man, the bus driver and the kitchen staff. He was Everywhere.

"Roberto Mancini for nine years and I was sure he would become a manager. In Sampdoria, he was a manager and a player. He was in the office, talking to the team man, the bus driver and the kitchen staff. He was Everywhere.

"Roberto Falcao was the coach on the field. I only had him for a year, but the players told me that we can't play without him. Without him we lost, but with him we never lost. He had the vision and was an elegant player. He had it. everything.

"Torbjorn Nilsson (at IFK Goteborg) was strong as Ruud Gullit, scoring goals. Liverpool followed him during that time around 1982 for two months. Liverpool talent scout Tom Saunders was everywhere."

"In the bathroom, in the locker room, but he chose to go to Germany. It was a big mistake, but it was Nilsson who won the UEFA Cup for that team in 1982."