The INRIX study classifies Boston as the most congested city in the United States, again

The good news is that, according to some measures, traffic congestion in Boston improved slightly last year.

The bad news is that it still ranks as the worst in the country, according to a report published Monday by the transport analysis company INRIX.

%MINIFYHTML0e027c146772faa7055d7f0a48bb8de011% %MINIFYHTML0e027c146772faa7055d7f0a48bb8de012%

For the second consecutive year, the annual study classified Boston as the most congested city in the United States, estimating that the average traveler lost more than 149 hours, or more than six days, due to traffic in 2019. While that number is in actually an improvement After 2018 (during which INRIX estimated that drivers in the Boston area lost 164 hours due to congestion), it still placed Boston ahead of the country's most congested cities, Chicago (145 hours), Philadelphia (142 hours), New York (140 hours) and Washington, DC (124 hours).

And those hours add up in other ways. In addition to the increase in air pollution and accident rates, INRIX estimated that congestion cost the average US driver $ 1,377 in time lost last year, totaling $ 88 billion. In the Boston area, congestion cost the average driver an average of $ 2,205, a total of $ 4.1 billion. Again, while it is worse in the nation, those figures were an improvement, albeit so slight, compared to 2018.

"Congestion costs Americans billions of dollars every year," said Trevor Reed, transportation analyst at INRIX, in a statement on Monday. "However, it seems to be stabilizing in some of the most congested meters in the country, with delays that increased approximately three percent across the country since 2017. Continuous innovation and investment in smarter road management shows early signs of progress ".

Internationally, Boston was ranked as the ninth most affected city by traffic, below the sixth in the INRIX ranking in 2018. The capital of Colombia, Bogotá, topped the 2019 list with an average of 191 hours per driver lost due to congestion , followed by Rio de Janeiro (190 hours), Mexico City (158 hours), Istanbul (153 hours) and Sao Paulo (152). Rome, Paris, London, Boston and Chicago completed the list.

In the full report, Reed noted that the top-ranked cities generally share one of two characteristics: they are old or experience rapid population growth.

"The high-density development patterns characteristic of pre-automobile cities, as found in the most congested European and North American cities, such as Paris and Boston, make them particularly unsuitable for the movement of vehicles," he wrote. "Unlike these older cities, South American cities, such as Bogotá and Quito, are fighting extreme population growth, in geographically restricted environments, with underdeveloped infrastructure."

State officials had had problems with the previous methodology of the study, which exclusively analyzed the time it took to drive to and from the city center from the surrounding neighborhoods, arguing that it penalized dense cities like Boston. However, given that many cities have multiple employment centers, INRIX says it changed the process for this year's study to identify the most frequented routes and include a wider range of commuter behaviors.

Boston's position in the ranking, which included 66 urban areas in the United States, did not change.

However, Reed wrote that, unlike last year, Boston "surprisingly,quot; had no roads ranked on its list of the 10 most congested corridors in the country, neither Philadelphia nor Washington, D.C.

"It is attributable to congestion that is distributed more evenly across its meters, rather than concentrating on a few major interstates," he wrote.

Last summer, the administration of Governor Charlie Baker conducted his own study concluding that traffic had reached a "turning point,quot; in the Boston area, with the most blocked sections on I-93.

Baker has proposed increasing funds for the MBTA, encouraging companies to allow employees to work from home and increasing the rates of transport companies such as Uber and Lyft. The governor is also promoting a regional transport and climate initiative, which would raise money for sustainable transit through a fee to fuel companies.

Transportation activists say those proposals are not enough, asking state officials to try to set congestion prices, charging tolls in the most blocked areas, so that drivers travel at different times or use alternative transit modes (Baker has opposed those calls).

In Monday's report, INRIX gave Boston relatively good scores for its bicycle and public transportation. Boston's cycling options received a yellow rating, indicating a 50 percent to 100 percent difference in travel times for those who traveled the routes for which road congestion was calculated by bicycle. Public transport in the area received a green rating, which means a time difference of less than 50 percent.