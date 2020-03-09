The Frisco Independent School District disinfects the school following positive parental evidence for the alleged coronavirus case – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Frisco ISD is already taking action after alerting the community about an alleged case of COVID-19.

The superintendent sent an email to parents and employees on Monday confirming that a father in his 30s had tested positive for an alleged case of COVID-19.

The man has a son who attends Polly Tadlock Elementary School and had recently traveled to California, according to the email.

Your condition is not serious enough to require hospitalization.

He is isolated in his home and the staff of the Collin County Health Department is monitoring him.

Any person who may have contacted him will be contacted by Collin County health officials.

Meanwhile, Frisco ISD is taking precautions at Tadlock Elementary while employees adapt and enter to disinfect the building while students and teachers are on spring break.

They could be seen spraying the inside of the school.

"The Frisco Independent School District Custody Department follows strict guidelines and uses hospital grade products to clean and disinfect school buildings daily," a spokesman for the Frisco Independent School District wrote. “In addition, the FISD transportation department disinfects all buses routinely. Special equipment is also used throughout the district during times of major health concerns to further prevent the spread of communicable diseases. Tadlock will receive a special cleaning during the break. "

They were not the only people who used equipment.

"I can see the school from here," said neighbor Ganesh Prab, who wore a mask during his night walk. "Many parents live nearby, but we don't know who it is."

"If they find more parents or students with positive results, they should wait and keep the schools closed," said neighbor Brittany Garcia.

Garcia said she is worried about an open day that Tadlock Elementary held last week and whether or not the father in question attended.

"I wonder who has it, what's going on, I don't know," he said.

In a nearby Walmart, toilet paper, hand sanitizer and cleaning products are declining, without even a single pack of disinfectant wipes in sight.

However, the buyers that Up News Info 11 spoke with said they were not worried.

Yes, I am not worried, I tell you that it is in God's hands, "said shopper Laura Carlton.

"Do not panic and buy things that are not extremely necessary because the more people panic, the less there will be," said buyer Reagan Kracht.

Frisco ISD is on spring break until next week.

The district tells families that they have visited countries with widespread outbreaks of the disease, such as China, Japan, Italy, Iran and South Korea, to quarantine for 14 days after they return home.

The immediate risk of transmission in Collin County remains low, according to health officials.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the reported illnesses have varied from mild symptoms to serious illnesses for COVID-19 cases.

Symptoms of fever, cough and / or difficulty breathing may appear 2 to 14 days after exposure.

There is currently no vaccine to prevent COVID-19. The best way to prevent disease is to avoid close contact with sick people, avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth and stay home when you are sick.

Also, wash your hands frequently.