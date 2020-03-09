The final single advance is more than dramatic when Madi returns

She is baaaack!

ME! News has the first exclusive look at the final promotion of Peter Weberthe season of The Bachelorand, like, we saw this coming, but neither did we. Madison is back and regrets.

In the first part of the end of last night, we saw Madison move away from Peter after realizing they might not be so compatible, especially after Pete's mother really interrogated her about all the things they didn't have in common. He decided that it was better for her and for Peter if she left, even if Pete did not agree.

Well, now he's back, and Chris Harrison asks if he regrets what he did.

"Yes," she says, what feels really casual for such a big question.

This is going to put a real key to Pete's possible plans to propose to Hannah Ann, especially depending on the way Madi answers Chris's question about whether she is in love with him, which she probably does.