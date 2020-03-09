The final real look with Meghan Markle's cape will make you green with envy

For your final royal public engagement, Meghan markle did not mix

%MINIFYHTMLc1e906dce04e62134455c44d7e181eff13% %MINIFYHTMLc1e906dce04e62134455c44d7e181eff14%

Together with her husband, Duke of Sussex Prince Harry, the Duchess of Sussex is willing to officially withdraw from her royal duties later this month and come to life as a member of the royal family with private funds, who is allowed to earn her own income and pursue her own charitable interests private.

%MINIFYHTMLc1e906dce04e62134455c44d7e181eff15% %MINIFYHTMLc1e906dce04e62134455c44d7e181eff16%

With the closest date, she and Harry arrived at Westminster Abbey on Monday for the annual Commonwealth Day service, an event they have attended together since just before their 2018 wedding. The event not only marks their commitment actual final scheduled before the transition date, but also served as a public meeting with Prince William Y Kate Middleton since they announced their real departure.

With eyes of everyone watching, Markle dressed to impress in a vibrant emerald green monochrome set consisting of a dress with Emilia Wickstead cape, nude Aquazzura heels and a green Gabriella Hearst top bag. To complete the real polished look, the former American actress put on a matching fascinator decorated with a lattice accent from William Chambers.