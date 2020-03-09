The Falmouth officer resigns after the report shows a pattern of misconduct

FALMOUTH, Mass. (AP) – A Massachusetts police officer facing several allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior resigned.

Falmouth police officer Clifford Harris resigned after a month-long investigation into seven allegations of misconduct. Cape Cod Times reported Sunday.

%MINIFYHTML727e9dbc903a677239991632e23605ee11% %MINIFYHTML727e9dbc903a677239991632e23605ee12%

The Department's Internal Affairs report found that the accusations were upheld in four of the cases in which his behavior was "becoming an officer,quot; and violating the department's code of ethics.

The accusations include inappropriate behavior or touching, mainly involving the wives or girlfriends of other officers.

During the investigation, the witnesses presented separate incidents that, they said, occurred over a period of 17 years.

The event that prompted the investigation occurred on a boat cruise in August when a woman told police that Harris approached her from behind and put her hands between her legs and touched her vagina.

According to the report, the woman did not want to file criminal charges, but thought "some measures must be taken."

"I feel that, I don't know, police officers are subject to a higher standard in the first place," the report said. "And if I go out with a group of cops, I think I should feel safe."

Harris told the newspaper that there are "two sides of each story,quot; and that he could not explain his side through the Internal Affairs investigation.

Police chief Edward Dunne said the accusations are disappointing, but said the department took quick action once they realized.

"We did our due diligence in investigating it," Dunne said. "It's in the past now, and we're moving forward."