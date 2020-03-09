The date on the beach of Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks is the heat wave we need

Beach girls!

With a rainy and gloomy weather over us in the United States, Liam Hemsworth Y Gabriella BrooksThe beach day in Australia is making us long for a heat wave.

During the weekend, the The Hunger Games The star was seen sunbathing, splashing in the ocean and enjoying a relaxing day with the 23-year-old model.

For his fun outing, the duo put on his daring swimsuits. Gabriella opted for a tiny black bikini while the 30-year-old actor put on the marigold underpants. When they finished, they were seen drying and walking with their colorful beach towels.

It is safe to say that the two brought the temperature up during their beach day at Byron Bay, a place near and dear to the heart of Liam. Fans can meet the actor and his brother, Chris Hemsworth, both live around the coastal city.

In addition to the fact that Gabriella is also an Australian native, the area also marks a special place for her.