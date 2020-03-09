The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia had been running low. That's over.

He first ordered the detention of at least four senior members of his own royal family. Two days later, it plunged Saudi Arabia into a price war with Russia that caused the free fall of energy and stock markets around the world.

For a time, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia seemed to be belittling his reputation for dangerous aggression.

%MINIFYHTML9cccc9abb5df0fee81d76a4e546fda4e11% %MINIFYHTML9cccc9abb5df0fee81d76a4e546fda4e12%

Perhaps punished for the recoil over his connection to the murder of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the 34-year-old crown prince had kept a low profile for more than a year.

Now his new power plays are reviving debates in Western capitals about whether he is too reckless to trust as a partner. Its sudden and abrupt cut in the price of oil has shaken a global economy that already runs the risk of falling into recession, threatened to burn Saudi Arabia's cash reserves and undermining its great promises of new investments to lessen dependence on the kingdom of the Petroleum.