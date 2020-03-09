The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia had been running low. That's over.

He first ordered the detention of at least four senior members of his own royal family. Two days later, it plunged Saudi Arabia into a price war with Russia that caused the free fall of energy and stock markets around the world.
For a time, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia seemed to be belittling his reputation for dangerous aggression.
Perhaps punished for the recoil over his connection to the murder of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the 34-year-old crown prince had kept a low profile for more than a year.
Now his new power plays are reviving debates in Western capitals about whether he is too reckless to trust as a partner. Its sudden and abrupt cut in the price of oil has shaken a global economy that already runs the risk of falling into recession, threatened to burn Saudi Arabia's cash reserves and undermining its great promises of new investments to lessen dependence on the kingdom of the Petroleum.
"It is a mutually safe destruction for any oil exporting economy, including Saudi Arabia and Russia and probably also the United States," said Greg Brew, a regional scholar and a member of Southern Methodist University.
"But this is typical MBS, right?" he added, referring to the crown prince by his initials. "He is a risk taker, and is prone to make impulsive decisions."
The arrest of royals, which began leaking on Friday, has not been recognized or explained by Saudi officials.
Two of the arrested princes, Prince Ahmed bin Abdulaziz, the younger brother of the elder father of the crown prince, King Salman, and Prince Mohammed bin Nayef, the former crown prince and interior minister, had been seen as possible rivals by the power. His arrests sparked anxious speculation among the cowardly members of the royal family that Crown Prince Mohammed might be setting aside his opponents in preparation to take his father's throne, who is 84 years old and sometimes seems forgetful or disoriented.
However, people close to the royal court insisted that the crown prince had simply lashed out at his uncle and cousins for critically speaking about him. I wanted to teach the rest of the family a lesson.
"He was silent for a while and people were wondering if MBS had softened," said Steffen Hertog, an academic at the London School of Economics. "But clearly his character is quite persistent."
Prince Mohammed drastically reduced the price of oil to punish Russia, which he blamed for not cooperating in reducing production and raising prices. The slowdown caused by the coronavirus was already reducing the demand for oil.
"The Russians called their lantern, and now the Saudis are trying to show the Russians what the cost of the lack of cooperation is," Professor Hertog said. But for Saudi Arabia, "it's a risky chicken game."
Saudi Arabia has much more to lose than Russia. Russia has more diverse sources of income and has accumulated its reserves since the last oil price recession.
Saudi Arabia, on the other hand, remains overwhelmingly dependent on oil. In addition, its cash reserves have remained stable for approximately four years at around $ 500 billion, below a peak of approximately $ 740 billion in the summer of 2014.
Analysts say the kingdom needs a so-called equilibrium price of approximately $ 80 per barrel to meet its budget without further reducing those reserves or taking painful austerity measures. But Monday's price fell to about $ 35 per barrel, less than half of the equilibrium price.
A fall of up to two years could reduce these reserves enough to put pressure on the Saudi exchange rate, as well as plans to diversify the economy, Professor Hertog said.
The crown prince's economic plan for the country focused on a public offering of shares of the Saudi state oil company, Aramco, to raise money to invest in other sectors. But plans to debut in a major international market were made in favor of a more lax Saudi domestic exchange, and in the last two days the cut in the price of oil has caused the shares to fall by 20 percent, reducing $ 320 thousand million of the value of the company.
The moment of the price war so soon after the raid of his royal relatives on Friday aroused speculation that the crown prince sought to contain potential opponents in anticipation of problems. Perhaps he wanted to get ahead of any enemy before the economic pain of the recession made him politically vulnerable, some suggested.
"The threat to MBS does not come from its real rivals," argued Kristin Smith Diwan, an academic at the Institute of Gulf States in Washington. "It comes from the collapse of oil revenues and what that does to their ambitious economic plans."
But other analysts, former diplomats and officials with experience in Saudi Arabia, and Saudis close to the royal court said that Prince Mohammed had consolidated power so thoroughly that he had little left to fear.
With a level of cruelty unprecedented in the modern history of Saudi Arabia, the crown prince has taken more direct power over the kingdom than any monarch in decades, largely intimidating the submission of his own expanding ruling family. Even in a severe recession, members of the royal family that arrested him had little hope of challenging him.
He had already put the same royals under strict surveillance, limiting his ability to conspire against him, according to people close to the royal court.
A spokesman for the Saudi government did not respond to a request for comment on Monday.
The most important detained figure, Prince Ahmed bin Abdulaziz, over 70, had been registered once in London making comments that distanced himself from the policies of the crown prince, but since then he seemed submissive, at least in public.
The other royal prince detained, Prince Mohammed bin Nayef, had already been under house arrest since 2017, when the current crown prince withdrew him from his posts as crown prince and interior minister.
Previous Saudi rulers could have given some early warning to Washington and London before such high-profile arrests, former diplomats said. Crown Prince Mohammed had met in Riyadh last week with Foreign Minister Dominic Raab of Great Britain and last month with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
However, the crown prince gave no indication that the arrests were imminent, according to diplomats and other officials with knowledge of the matter.
Western officials worry about the "reputational risk,quot; of partnering with such an unpredictable leader, said Emile Hokayem, an academic at the International Institute for Strategic Studies. But so far Prince Mohammed has faced few adverse consequences.
He has led a five-year military intervention in Yemen that has produced a humanitarian catastrophe He gathered hundreds of his royal relatives and other wealthy Saudis at a Ritz Carlton hotel in 2017 to squeeze them for reimbursement of what, according to him, was personal enrichment. He even temporarily kidnapped the prime minister of Lebanon and forced him to announce a resignation (which the prime minister then retracted).
U.S. intelligence agencies concluded that in 2018 Prince Mohammed ordered the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi dissident and columnist for the Washington Post who lived in Virginia.
Since then, some analysts have seen signs of maturation, particularly their withdrawal from a possible armed confrontation with their enemy, Iran, last year. At a meeting last summer in Japan of the leaders of the 20 largest economies in the world, Prince Mohammed was received as a fellow state and taken advantage of to organize the next group summit this fall in Riyadh.
President Trump called him "a friend of mine."
"You have done a spectacular job," the president told him.
And when the crown prince shook world markets on Monday, Trump emphasized the positive.
"Good for the consumer, gas prices are going down!" said in a Twitter post.
Andrew Miller, a researcher for the Project on Democracy in the Middle East and a former State Department official, said the arrests and the price war were "MBS only."
"Contrary to what many had said before, he has not learned any lessons and has not matured," Miller said. "He learned the opposite lessons, which is above the law, because Saudi Arabia is so important to its Western allies that it will always be welcome back to the fold."
Eric Schmitt contributed the reports.
%MINIFYHTML9cccc9abb5df0fee81d76a4e546fda4e13%