The coronavirus empties the busiest spaces in the world | China

Empty public squares, roads and sacred desert sites: aerial images have revealed the impact of the new outbreak of coronavirus in famous sites and capital cities.

An image of before and after shows the impact of the ban on the Great Mosque in the sacred city of Mecca, after Saudi authorities banned foreign pilgrims to stop the spread of the virus.

The photos of Wuhan in China, the epicenter of the global outbreak, show an empty street, usually full of traffic.

Source: Al Jazeera News