The conspiracy theories of the Denver International Airport give the airport a boost

For Christopher Garcia-Hendrix, who has seen countless travelers move around the Denver International Airport in the past five years, the power of conspiracy theories is real.

"People come and ask: are there really underground tunnels? Is there really a hidden bunker?" Said retailer Concourse A, who asked that his employer not be named because he was not authorized to speak on behalf of the company. "You have to say no … although there really is."

Garcia-Hendrix smiled quickly and added that he was joking. But you can't blame people for believing in the hype, especially because the airport itself encourages it.

Since 1995, striking public art and a mix of real and imaginary controversies have conspired so that the Denver International Airport has a dark global recognition. Last year, the airport that received more than 69 million visitors also tracked 750 mentions of global media about their conspiracy theories, ranging from benign (houses evidence of aliens) to problematic (has links with the Nazis, as evidenced by a "swastika-shaped track design,quot;).

In 2019, the flood of stories from the DIA conspiracy theory reached a high point with impressions of nearly 6 million people and an estimated $ 1.5 million in free advertising, said Alex Renteria, DIA public information officer.

Using the Cision tracking software of the public relations company, DIA also discovered that its "talking gargoyle,quot; promotion, which consists of an animatronic sculpture in the main terminal, itself generated 720 news with an audience reach of 67.3 million , with an advertising valued at $ 1.9 million.

"Welcome to the headquarters of the Illuminati," said the gargoyle in one of his regards. "I mean … the Denver International Airport."

Embracing mythology "It allowed us not only to give information about our conspiracy theories to the public, but also allowed us to talk with them, literally, ”Renteria said.

However, only in recent years have airport officials adopted the conspiracies as strategic marketing tools. Even before the airport opened 25 years ago, cost overruns and delays fueled speculation about the true nature of the airport's problems, and its isolated location east of the city center. When it finally opened on February 28, 1995, it was already 16 months late and $ 2 billion above its original budget of $ 2.9 billion.

Beliefs about a sinister plot of the New World Order, the lizard people who lived in the tunnels and other extravagant theories circulated in conspiracy theory communities and in the amateur radio until Jesse Ventura helped popularize them with a 2012 episode of his program of television "Conspiracy Theory,quot;. Since then, hundreds of media outlets around the world, from ABC News to Science Channel, continue to report them annually, while Internet communities have emerged to nurture them with supposed evidence.

"We have a CEO (Kim Day) who really accepts conspiracy ideas," former spokesman Heath Montgomery told Up News Info in 2016. "We decided a few years ago that instead of fighting all this and trying to convince everyone to there's really nothing going on, let's have fun with that. "

The airport's recent marketing images feature tunnels, the Eye of Providence (also known as "the eye of the pyramid,quot;) and possibly the most recognizable star in DIA's public art collection: "Blucifer,quot;, the horse sculpture 32-foot-tall red-eyed (actually called "Blue Mustang,quot;) that fell and killed its creator, Luis Jimenez, before he could see it installed.

The text that accompanies the image of the horse firing red lasers from its eyes: "Are we creating the largest airport in the world? Or preparing for the end of the world? Know the truth on DENFiles.com."

As with any conspiracy theory, the strange and exciting ideas that play with people's existing beliefs tend to obscure the real ones that are less flashy but more important from a financial point of view. DENFiles.com is a homepage for the renovation of the DIA Grand Hall, with an updated timeline for the project and tips for overcoming ubiquitous construction obstacles.

Nowhere on the page are the less flattering news that in August, internal struggles over huge cost overruns and delay projections with Great Hall Partners caused DIA and city officials to terminate their 34-year public-private partnership. for $ 1.8 billion. While the airport frequently promotes its growing number of visitors (officials plan to spend $ 1.5 billion to add 39 doors in the three hallways), it has also resisted criticism for not treating parts of its world-renowned public art collection. fairly.

As the birthplace of the city's public art collection (the airport has 34 pieces that spent almost $ 14 million to acquire), there are sculptures, paintings, ceramic tiles and "kinetic,quot; art that moves with its surroundings . There are also facilities that have led to bitter discussions between the airport and the Denver Commission on Cultural Affairs, as in 2017 with the "Inner Garden,quot; of artist Michael Singer.

DIA officials complained that the 12,000-square-foot facility built to resemble ancient ruins was unexpectedly expensive and difficult to maintain (including $ 15,000 spent annually to hand-water live sculpture plants and $ 800,000 in maintenance from the installation).

The singing artist and commission members responded that they were not notified of the problems until it was too late.

"We hear loud and clear that we must do whatever it takes to keep our public art," DIA Stacey Stegman said at the time. "There didn't seem to be the same concern we have for the amount of money it might seem."

DIA and Singer finally reached an agreement on the "request for discredit," as it was called, by agreeing to remove "Interior Garden,quot; and replace it with a new piece of Singer that the airport committed at least $ 495,000 to finance.

Meanwhile, the commercialization of the airport continues to exploit the theories about haunted art, the plots of the New World Order and the underground tunnels that lead to the Cheyenne mountain. It is a difficult and unusually clever balance to attack by an institution that takes real-world fears, such as terrorism and virus pandemics, very seriously.

"Our goal is not to scare anyone," Renteria said. "It's embracing conspiracies that are fun. This is an airport, and at the end of the day we want people to feel safe, not stressed. But as long as it's here, we want it to be an unexpected place, whether you see a talking gargoyle or an emerging event or performance. "

That way, the fifth busiest airport in the country fits perfectly into Denver's growing identity as a place for strangers and adventurers. And with an average of 1,700 flights in and out every day, there is a constant flow of new eyeballs to influence.

"Everything is exaggeration," said the airport vendor Garcia-Hendrix, originally from Denver. "The airport definitely uses the theories to the fullest, and fly here and say that you have seen all these dark and very abstract works of art … it is an attraction in itself."

