The city of Detroit announces COVID-19 water restart plan – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – On Monday, the city of Detroit announced its Coronavirus Water Restart Plan to restore water service and avoid further service interruptions at no initial cost to customers.

The city says customers are eligible if:

Your DWSD water service was recently interrupted due to non-payment

You received a notice that you are at risk of service interruption.

During the first 30 days, the State of Michigan will cover the costs and after 30 days for only $ 25 a month, customers without water can restore it. Those who are at risk and who are not in a current plan can avoid interruption of service.

For more information call 313-386-9727.

Today we announce the Coronavirus Water Restart Plan to restore water service and avoid further service interruptions at no initial cost to customers during the Coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak. pic.twitter.com/wUpfPT4mZc – Detroit City (@CityofDetroit) March 9, 2020

