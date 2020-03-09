The cause of death of Harry Hains, actor of AHS is revealed

American horror story actor Harry hainsThe cause of death has been revealed. According to the Los Angeles County coroner, Hains died of "accidental poisoning with fentanyl."

The Australian actor and musician died earlier this year on January 7. At that time, Hains’s mother and actress, Jane Badler, took social networks to share the news of his death.

"On January 7, my beautiful son died. He was 27 years old and had the world at his feet," Badler wrote on Instagram. "But unfortunately he struggled with mental illness and addiction. A bright spark shone very shortly … I will miss you Harry every day of my life."

In a separate publication on January 31, his mother shared photos of a "really beautiful shipment for my extraordinary son."

She added: "I am very grateful for all the people who came to learn more about Harry. Harry was blessed with beauty, talent and brilliance. He also struggled with a deep sleep disorder that led to a lifelong dependence on medication. I can see now that my fear is gone, how much he tried and how strong the fight was. I am very proud of him. Harry fought for those who feel marginalized or different. "