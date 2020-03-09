The Cardinals made Jack Flaherty dirty in his contractual situation

The Cardinals put their ace in the hole over the weekend.

There are many things the other way around about how MLB contracts work, with arbitration and service time at the forefront of those problems. Over the weekend, the handling of Cardinals from the emergent ace Jack Flaherty provided the latest example of why the system needs repairs.

Some background: players who are eligible before arbitration have zero leverage when it comes to their salary and contractual conversations, regardless of the performance of the previous season. A team essentially has the option of establishing the player's salary as it deems appropriate, provided it is above the minimum MLB salary. There are some negotiations, but not many. Often, teams use "formulas,quot; to decide what a player is worth prior to arbitration, and is rarely well above the minimum wage. In 2020, that number is $ 563,500.

Enter Flaherty, with 2020 as your last eligible season prior to arbitration. Because of this, the Cardinals offered a contract to Flaherty, but the 24-year-old player and the team could not agree on a salary number for 2020, so St. Louis "renewed,quot; his agreement. In simpler terms, the Cardinals decided what Flaherty would do, and Flaherty had nothing to say.

Consider this: Flaherty is coming from a season in which he helped the Redbirds get to the NLCS, and finished fourth – FOUR! – in Cy Young voting at age 24. It seems like reason for an increase in some way.

The most insignificant part of this is? The cardinals, who "stretched his formula, "according to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, He gave Flaherty a $ 10,000 bonus (oh my God!) given his fourth place in the Cy Young vote, then penalized him with $ 10,000 for not accepting his contract for next season. Fair enough.

Flaherty was elegant in his reasoning to reject the contract.

"It's simply the product of the system we have," he said. "I really can't do much. They're going to play within what they are allowed to do in the system. It's not them. I can't blame them for doing it. The system is what it is. And it's not the best."

You may remember a similar situation with the Mets and Noah Syndergaard prior to the 2017 season. Syndergaard hoped to earn as much money as his fellow Mets Jacob deGrom and Matt Harvey in previous years, since Syndergaard was leaving his first full season and very effective as a Major League player. He didn't get the increase he expected, and the Mets renewed their contract.

In general, it seems decidedly unfair that players who contribute to their big league squads in a big way have nothing to say about the money they earn for those teams just because they were in the majors ahead of schedule. Flaherty will have a large increase in his team next offseason, his first year of salary arbitration. He will also be a candidate for one of those elegant initial extensions that young players usually perform.

Really, not everything depends on the Cardinals, who are only doing business online with the rest of MLB given the CBA. But this is the last example of why players are not happy with the sport business.

While Flaherty's comments are full of resignation rather than distrust, anger or disappointment, it is the Z-Test why MLB needs to take a look at the way it structures salaries and service time for younger players.