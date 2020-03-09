The BJP has prompted hatred that can no longer stop | Bharatiya Janata Party

%MINIFYHTMLc99c2a0cfbb1c9cf4577dbc481b7769011% %MINIFYHTMLc99c2a0cfbb1c9cf4577dbc481b7769012%

In late February, the capital of India experienced disturbances between communities that it had not seen since the 1980s. Crowds descended into poor mixed neighborhoods, attacked Muslims and ransacked their homes and businesses. More than 50 people died as a result of the violence that followed.

Violence occurred when thousands of people, Muslims and non-Muslims, had been protesting for weeks against the controversial Citizens Amendment Act (CAA) which, along with a National Population Registry, is considered a measure to deprive millions of Muslims of rights and, in the process, make life difficult for all the poor in the country.

The protests have encountered severe opposition from the BJP. Just a month before the violence broke out, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) conducted a deeply polarizing campaign in the local elections in Delhi, complemented by an even more radical anti-Muslim propaganda on television channels and pro-government social networks.

The loss of the BJP to a local party forced some commentators to declare that they would have no choice but to mitigate their use of community rhetoric and focus on policy issues. However, the riots in Delhi show that the party is far from abandoning hate politics and, in fact, can intensify further.

Intercommunal incitement has reached such proportions in India under the BJP that it is no longer possible to redial. The communal fault lines have existed in the subcontinent for centuries, irrevocably deepened by the bloody division of India in 1947. The BJP propaganda exploits these fault lines to convert the unemployed and poorly educated youth of India into their infantrymen and the country's middle class in armchair supporters. his politics of hate Frankenstein, once created, acquires a life of its own and is impossible to tame.

Even if the strategy does not always win elections in some locations, moving away from it would only mean losing an electorate that has already been electrified by anti-Muslim messages.

In addition, the anti-Muslim rhetoric of the BJP is not merely opportunistic. It is more than a simple tactic to polarize voters and distract themselves from a low-performing economy and address the core of their reason for being. The roots of the party date back to a sociocultural movement that defends that India should be a Hindu country and rejects its inherently secular constitution.

The party was founded to promote the agenda of transforming India into a majority Hindu country and has come to power with that mandate. This is reflected not only in their rhetoric but also in their concrete political decisions, from revoking the special status of Kashmir, imposing restrictions on its population and leadership, to criminalizing triple talaq among Muslims and, more recently, approving the CAA.

In an attempt to reduce Muslims to second-class citizens in the country, the party is emptying the democracy and constitutional principles of India by co-opting institutions such as the investigation agencies of the electoral judicial commission and the police force. He came to archaic laws against freedom of expression to take strong measures against dissidents, critics, journalists, political opponents and even peaceful protesters conducting candlelight vigils.

India will become the youngest country in the world, with almost 44 percent of its population under 25. A large number of these young people are unemployed or underemployed, and the government cannot create the amount of jobs needed to keep up. those who enter the workforce.

This makes a large population of young people particularly, though not exclusively, susceptible to the monster of community polarization unleashed by the ruling party and its expansive propaganda machinery.

This precarious scenario is aggravated by the deliberate annihilation of the same institutions that are intended to safeguard against the breaking of law and order. The violence in Delhi is an urgent reminder that India is at the limit. If, in the capital city, citizens can be displaced, injured and killed with impunity, it is horrible to imagine what will come in the remote parts of the country.

At the same time, there has been no serious reaction from the international community to the increasingly divisive policy of the BJP. The day the violence broke out in Delhi, the president of the United States, Donald Trump, was visiting India. A special kind of callousness is needed to praise Prime Minister Narendra Modi for maintaining religious freedom in India while parts of Delhi are on fire.

The world, which should keep India with high standards of democracy and civil liberties, does not seem to have taken proportional knowledge of the country's sharp turn towards a dangerous precipice. This, despite the fact that the large population size of the country will increase the consequences of widespread disturbances and the repercussions will be felt beyond the region.

In his 1933 essay, The Changing Age, the Nobel Prize for Indian literature Rabindranath Tagore wrote about the Nazi takeover of Germany: "Germany, in which the light of European culture was brighter, has torn all civilized values , with the ease that an indescribable mischief has taken over the entire country. "

Today, almost 90 years later, the civilized constitutional values ​​of India are also ripping apart before our eyes and, paraphrasing the Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru, while the world sleeps, India must wake up to the challenges it faces.

While there has been a good deal of resistance to the rise of growing intolerance in India, the butcher shop in Delhi has upped the ante. There is an urgent need to think beyond candlelight marches and the indignation of social networks. We, as a nation, need to organize ourselves better, coordinate better and devise concerted efforts, which include grassroots activism, judicial activism, political opposition unit and the fight against disinformation in social networks to stop the country's slippage towards the imminent authoritarianism.

Taking into account the lessons learned from the regional tensions that were allowed to boil throughout history, the Indian people must forge new paths for the struggle for the secular and democratic character of India, because in the end, our destiny is in our hands , as it should be.

We cannot let an indescribable evil reach our country.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.